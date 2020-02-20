In his career of 27 years, Ashok Khemka, a 1991-batch IAS officer has been transferred 53 times. Presently, posted as the Principal Secretary of Haryana Archives, Archeology and Museums Department, Khemka is now the subject of a book written by two Delhi-based journalists.

Titled, Just Transferred: The untold story of Ashok Khemka, the book narrates his life story.

Born into a middle-class family in Kolkata, Khemka went on to top IIT Kharagpur in 1988 and then cracked the civil services exam in 1991.

Khemka made news in 2012 when he cancelled some land deals involving Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra and the real estate giant DLF.

Talking about the land deal, the book reads:

With the Congress party in power, most people called it a suicidal move. But, true to his reputation for being scrupulously honest, Khemka didn’t budge.
The authors of the book, Bhavdeep Kang and Namita Kala, claim that it will give insights into the functioning of India's administrative machinery.