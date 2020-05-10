Trivendra Singh Rawat, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, recently shared breathtaking images of tulip gardens in the village of Munsiyari.
In the tweet, he stated that the pilot of his dream project was successful and that these gardens, set against the Panchachuli ranges will be one of the biggest in the world.
I am happy to share the first pics of the successful pilot of my dream project- Munsiyari based Tulip Garden. Set amidst the backdrop of Panchachuli ranges, this garden will be one of the biggest tulip gardens in the world & will transform tourism in Munsiyari region. pic.twitter.com/eCUfnMYilt— Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) May 9, 2020
Soon, the pictures were everywhere on the internet as people couldn't stop marvelling at their beauty.
This is not Europe or Switzerland, It's India.— Rituraj S Tolia (@iamrituraj27) May 10, 2020
Ye meri Janambhoomi, mera pyara pahad.
This is the first tulip garden in Uttarakhand, located at Munshyari, Uttarakhand #AakarDekhMereUkMein #SoulHighlander@narendramodi @KirenRijiju
@tsrawatbjp @netgeo @UTDBofficial pic.twitter.com/ts4a3XJBlG
The first Tulip Garden of Uttarakhand has taken birth in the magical mountains of Himalayan ranges at #Munsyari, Pithoragarh District of Uttarakhand, India.— Dr. PM Dhakate (@paragenetics) May 9, 2020
Uttarakhand Forest Dept’s Eco Park is transformed by the Gorgeous Colors of Tulips. pic.twitter.com/YVE89mOih5
Tulip garden at #Munsyari in #Pithoragarh district of #Uttarakhand @TOIIndiaNews pic.twitter.com/if7hPRxShT— Ishitaa Mishra (@IshitaMishraTOI) May 9, 2020
These pictures aren’t from Europe and no it isn’t Kashmir either.Set amidst the backdrop of Panchachuli range, this is a tulip garden in Munsyari, Uttarakhand.— Nikhil Bhasin (@WriteToBhasin) May 9, 2020
Once completed, this will be one of the largest tulip gardens in the world. pic.twitter.com/jfSo4zs7UD