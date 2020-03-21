Recently, stories of dolphins and swans returning to the canals of Venice, Italy after the Covid-19 lockdown went viral on social media with people thinking nature had reclaimed its space.

However, as per National Geographic, it has now been proved that this is a false story. The story originated basis a tweet by Twitter user Kaveri Ganapathy Ahuja.

Here's an unexpected side effect of the pandemic - the water's flowing through the canals of Venice is clear for the first time in forever. The fish are visible, the swans returned. pic.twitter.com/2egMGhJs7f — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) March 16, 2020

While it's true that the water in the canals has become clearer, the swans are actually regular visitors in the area. Apparently, the photo of the swans in the post is actually from the canals of Burano. Another Twitter user also pointed out the same, in response to the original tweet.

You can also see the fish from the less muddy parts of the canals too!! Sure they're dirty but this isnt because of the quarantine. Please don't spread fake news xxx — Your Mum's Fav Coochie (@mattshrooms) March 17, 2020

Similarly, as per the report by Nat Geo, the dolphins in the post were actually filmed at a port in Sardinia.

The viral news about elephants getting drunk and passing out in a tea field has also been proved to be untrue, as per a report by Xinhua News Agency. Elephants entering the Yunnan Province, China, is a common occurrence, and no elephant got drunk.

These stories had gone viral on social media, with people readily believing them to be true, perhaps because everyone wants to see good news during trying times. Unfortunately, this time around, it isn't true.