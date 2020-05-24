The coronavirus pandemic has confined us to our homes. With nowhere to go and so much negativity coming in all day, people look forward to hearing positive and heartwarming stories.

Here's a list of some Twitter accounts to follow, if you also yearn to get a dose of positivity during these tough times.

1. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra for inspiring stories related to innovation.

Anand Mahindra is quite active on his Twitter account. He shares stories related to ideas and innovation and also reaches out to people in need through Twitter.

One gets to know about some of the unique talents and entrepreneurs in the world through his tweets.

A terrific story of entrepreneurship to end the week with.At Mahindra,we call this a Rise story. Am so delighted the Bolero played a small role. Can someone reach her & tell her I will personally invest in her expansion by supplying a Bolero for the second outlet she’s planning? https://t.co/1J4fcLxdUg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 29, 2017

Iconic. A way to 'Rise.' Thanks for sharing this.Can you help locate him? I'd like to buy it for our museum & give him 4 wheels in return.. https://t.co/uwQ5wYcDpW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 19, 2017

2. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan for stories related to wildlife and forests.

This account gives you your daily dose of animal stories, be it about conservation, cruelty, or adorable animals. You also get a lot of useful information about nature and wildlife here.

During the lockdown too, the officer shared stunning visuals of improvement in environment across the country.

This #Bagheera is not camera shy at all. This melanistic leopard was captured multiple times doing fun by trap cameras installed at Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Bilaspur, Chattisgarh. You see many will relate it with their childhood #Mowgli moment. @ANI pic.twitter.com/2oI0fg4g8S — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 23, 2020

Some of them are on verge of extinction. This is last male Yangtze Giant Softshell #Turtle, which died recently. Now only three females are alive on the planet. They will die in our lifetime. Which means this species will be no more on #Earth !! PC NatGeo. pic.twitter.com/a9gNQrHAZl — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 23, 2020

3. IFS officer Ramesh Pandey for some stunning wildlife videos and pictures.

The officer shares some amazing visuals from Indian forests.

Beating the heat...!

Elephants love water bodies specially in summers and have fun time bathing in them.

Via @RavindraIfs #elephants pic.twitter.com/OsN9XbQa8v — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) May 15, 2020

Rivers like Suheli, Mohana and Gerua work as functional corridors between India and Nepal. Movements of tigers, rhinos and elephants between Bardia (Nepal) and Katerniaghat (India) is quite frequently observed. PC: Jakob Jespersen (Bardia) #corridors #conservation pic.twitter.com/jcVUvebu4U — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) May 13, 2020

4. IPS officer Arun Bothra for heartwarming tales of humanity.

This account shares stories of love, brotherhood and humanity. The officer also tried to reach out to anyone in need through his tweets.

Urgent Help needed !!!



This train is currently at Madan Mahal, MP. Passenger need food & water. There are women & kids also. Requesting all to kindly help in whatever way possible.



Next stops are Jabalpur, Katni, Satna & Allahabad. @_pulkitg of @indiacares_2020 can coordinate. https://t.co/gBO6FzZRKT — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) May 21, 2020

ट्विटर का जादू। एक लघु कथा



दिल्ली के एक मजदूर परिवार को लॉकडाउन से पहले अपने घर बिहार जाना पड़ा। जाते समय अपने 12 साल के बच्चे को एक रिश्तेदार के घर छोड़ गए। पर उन्होंने कुछ ही दिन में उसे निकाल दिया। रहने की और कोई जगह थी नहीं इसलिए बच्चा द्वारका के एक पार्क में रहने लगा। pic.twitter.com/ldLiLB64ET — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) May 23, 2020

5. Dr. Nausheen Khan for stories of strength, resilience and women empowerment.

You get to read stories about women leaders, religious unity and brotherhood on this page.

Meet Shanno Begum, 1st Woman Uber Driver from #Delhi.



Her life was never simple with an abusive husband & 3 children. But after he passed away, she took to supporting her children & educate them better.



She is a strong example of a much stronger woman. Kudos! 😇#FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/S06yAjuios — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) September 13, 2019

Vaishno Devi Shrine prepares sehri, iftari for 500 quarantined Muslims, during #Ramazan.



We Indians are winning it in life..

Towards humanity, one milestone at a time.

We're in this together & together, we'll get through this♥️#Unity@abhijitmajumder @TheSamirAbbas @iamrana pic.twitter.com/ATWM9kH8Wi — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) May 23, 2020

6. IFS officer Susanta Nanda for stories about environment and wildlife.

The officer keeps us updated about what's happening in the forests around the world, while also sharing cute and adorable animal pictures.

If you haven’t seen a smiling baby elephant 💕



🎥: WTN pic.twitter.com/MAXb6eIPkD — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 22, 2020

Nature doesn’t stop..

Nor the heroes working towards its conservation🙏



Rescue of a cobra by forest officials in Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa. Salutations.



Shared by Shailendra Singh IFS pic.twitter.com/ljgmkSlBcP — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 22, 2020

7. Indianhistorypics for information about our country's past.

If you are fond of learning about Indian history, this account will give you a daily dose of pics from India's past. These pictures instill a sense of pride among us and our rich heritage.

1973 / 2020 During Cyclone Amphan ::



College Street , Calcutta pic.twitter.com/s9Rf1d3Ey8 — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) May 22, 2020

1930s :: Aerial View of Bombay, Crawford Market Can be Seen On The Right pic.twitter.com/BQf6P5Clwt — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) May 21, 2020

8. IAS officer Supriya Sahu for positive news stories from different parts of India.

This account brings to you positive news from different sectors and regions of India.

No tamasha and photo op. Just plain and simple distribution of free ration to vulnerable families with honour and dignity, following social distancing norms. Each one picks a bag quietly and moves on. Way to go Dist Admin #Nilgiris 👍 #CoronaWarriors pic.twitter.com/iFZIQUbJeo — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) May 13, 2020

This kid is the most passionate football lover you will ever see. What an epic celebration of the ‘Goal’ ♥️ Old but an evergreen video to light up smiles anytime anywhere 😊 pic.twitter.com/99P9fqGJwi — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) May 11, 2020

9. IFS officer Sudha Ramen for beautiful stories of nature.

This account shares information and stories related to nature. From animal conservation to afforestation, it keeps you updated with the latest events.

A class 8 student Karthik Chauhan from Delhi has effectively and creatively used the lockdown to develop this Terrace Garden. He has reused plastic articles. Kudos to him. @thebetterindia https://t.co/5eX9hjXZCH — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 23, 2020

Rescue of a Green #turtle by Forest staff at Gulf of Mannar. The turtle had got strangled in the abandoned parts of a fishing net. Staff also clean the sea floor, they remove the plastics and ghost fishing nets. Reposted. @BonnConvention pic.twitter.com/i5EkVMxsz6 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 23, 2020

It's good to see these accounts spreading positivity amid these tensed and challenging times.