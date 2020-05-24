The coronavirus pandemic has confined us to our homes. With nowhere to go and so much negativity coming in all day, people look forward to hearing positive and heartwarming stories.

Here's a list of some Twitter accounts to follow, if you also yearn to get a dose of positivity during these tough times.

1. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra for inspiring stories related to innovation.

Anand Mahindra is quite active on his Twitter account. He shares stories related to ideas and innovation and also reaches out to people in need through Twitter.

One gets to know about some of the unique talents and entrepreneurs in the world through his tweets.

2. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan for stories related to wildlife and forests.

This account gives you your daily dose of animal stories, be it about conservation, cruelty, or adorable animals. You also get a lot of useful information about nature and wildlife here.

During the lockdown too, the officer shared stunning visuals of improvement in environment across the country.

3. IFS officer Ramesh Pandey for some stunning wildlife videos and pictures.

The officer shares some amazing visuals from Indian forests. 

4. IPS officer Arun Bothra for heartwarming tales of humanity.

This account shares stories of love, brotherhood and humanity. The officer also tried to reach out to anyone in need through his tweets.

5. Dr. Nausheen Khan for stories of strength, resilience and women empowerment.

You get to read stories about women leaders, religious unity and brotherhood on this page.

6. IFS officer Susanta Nanda for stories about environment and wildlife.

The officer keeps us updated about what's happening in the forests around the world, while also sharing cute and adorable animal pictures.

7. Indianhistorypics for information about our country's past.

If you are fond of learning about Indian history, this account will give you a daily dose of pics from India's past. These pictures instill a sense of pride among us and our rich heritage.

8. IAS officer Supriya Sahu for positive news stories from different parts of India.

This account brings to you positive news from different sectors and regions of India.

9. IFS officer Sudha Ramen for beautiful stories of nature.

This account shares information and stories related to nature. From animal conservation to afforestation, it keeps you updated with the latest events.

It's good to see these accounts spreading positivity amid these tensed and challenging times. 