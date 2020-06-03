The world is protesting against institutionalised racism, police brutality and the murder of George Floyd, an African American man at the hands of police in the United States.
In light of this, the Indian Police Foundation has also issued a statement saying that it should serve as a lesson to cops all over the world.
However, this has not been sitting well with the Indian section of Twitter and it's calling the IPF out for its 'hypocrisy'.
We remember how cops attacked students at Jamia, AMU without provocation. We remember how cops let ABVP goons go unscathed when they attacked JNU students. You're a disgrace.— Pathikrit (@BucketheadCase) June 2, 2020
Haan sahi kaha pic.twitter.com/Ex2m6XHWSY— Neha (@ShantiseAshanTi) June 2, 2020
Educate Indian police first 👇https://t.co/7wRHA9aDpG— Shanmuk (@shanmuksriniva) June 1, 2020
One of the most disturbing videos to emerge during the communal violence in Delhi shows five bloodied men spread out on a metalled road being beaten up and forced to sing the national anthem by, purportedly, a group of policemen.https://t.co/jlZ6Fu24Pn— Manisha Pande (@MnshaP) June 2, 2020
not yall saying this lmaoooo plssssss— suneo d’souza🏳️🌈 (@sachinmeister) June 2, 2020
Buy a mirror— Ankur Choudhary (@sunny4734) June 2, 2020
This also you can learn from them. @IPS_Association https://t.co/X7QB6kuTCD— Modassir (@ashrafibhai) June 2, 2020
In India Police has not shed it's colonial mindset , Communal & caste biases which result in— AAA (@azimakhtar) June 2, 2020
Targeting weaker sections like
Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis & others
and they are not sensitive to diverse , religious & social groups
You look too cute tweeting this, you know.— Pahadi Tribal (@tusharrawat85) June 3, 2020
Such an irony, indian police foundation tweeting against police brutality 🤢🤢— Indian (@SimonFeinaigle) June 2, 2020
Well, maybe it's time to introspect!