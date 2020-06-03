The world is protesting against institutionalised racism, police brutality and the murder of George Floyd, an African American man at the hands of police in the United States.

In light of this, the Indian Police Foundation has also issued a statement saying that it should serve as a lesson to cops all over the world.

America’s blistering outrage on the barbaric killing of GeorgeFloyd shd be a lesson to police communities across the world. Lays bare the deeply set biases of some officers. Takes courage & honesty to recognise & correct police bias which is often at root of targeted brutalities. pic.twitter.com/beN3Qo7lnc — Indian Police Foundation (@IPF_ORG) June 1, 2020

However, this has not been sitting well with the Indian section of Twitter and it's calling the IPF out for its 'hypocrisy'.

We remember how cops attacked students at Jamia, AMU without provocation. We remember how cops let ABVP goons go unscathed when they attacked JNU students. You're a disgrace. — Pathikrit (@BucketheadCase) June 2, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Comred Mutton Biriyani (@_imAbdul) June 2, 2020

Educate Indian police first 👇https://t.co/7wRHA9aDpG — Shanmuk (@shanmuksriniva) June 1, 2020

One of the most disturbing videos to emerge during the communal violence in Delhi shows five bloodied men spread out on a metalled road being beaten up and forced to sing the national anthem by, purportedly, a group of policemen.https://t.co/jlZ6Fu24Pn — Manisha Pande (@MnshaP) June 2, 2020

Lé Delhi and UP police: pic.twitter.com/2lqwMKPRE4 — akash আকাশ (@akash_d21) June 2, 2020

Remember how a hindoo lawyer was attacked by the Indian cops coz he looked Muslim ?



So next time please be more specific and say that it should be a lesson to police communities in India — ❣ (@skygurlx_) June 2, 2020

not yall saying this lmaoooo plssssss — suneo d’souza🏳️‍🌈 (@sachinmeister) June 2, 2020

Buy a mirror — Ankur Choudhary (@sunny4734) June 2, 2020

In India Police has not shed it's colonial mindset , Communal & caste biases which result in

Targeting weaker sections like

Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis & others



and they are not sensitive to diverse , religious & social groups — AAA (@azimakhtar) June 2, 2020

You look too cute tweeting this, you know. — Pahadi Tribal (@tusharrawat85) June 3, 2020

Such an irony, indian police foundation tweeting against police brutality 🤢🤢 — Indian (@SimonFeinaigle) June 2, 2020

Well, maybe it's time to introspect!