The world is protesting against institutionalised racism, police brutality and the murder of George Floyd, an African American man at the hands of police in the United States. 

Source: Indian Express

In light of this, the Indian Police Foundation has also issued a statement saying that it should serve as a lesson to cops all over the world.

However, this has not been sitting well with the Indian section of Twitter and it's calling the IPF out for its 'hypocrisy'. 

Well, maybe it's time to introspect!