You hate it when we call Bollywood out for romanticising stalking by giving justifications like 'pyaar mein sab jaayaz hai' or 'chill, it's just a movie'. My dear, it's high time we realise reel can influence reality big time.

Case in point: A Twitter user called out a guy who 'digitally' stalked her after he saw her somewhere outdoors and then slid into her DM.

When questioned how he found her name, he proudly states that he used an app to scan the number plate of her father's car and then tracked him on Facebook. Then he tracked down her older sister, looked through her Instagram friend list, and finally spotted the girl.

Furthermore, the sheer audacity of this lunatic to call it a 'talent' is blood boiling. You think we aren't serious? Take a look at the Tweet.

Men have 0 shame. They have apps that scan number plates of cars and give you personal information of the owner. Apparently they use it for stalking women. This is so scary. pic.twitter.com/QIMV2TrjWs — S🦋 (@shreyatwts) November 24, 2021

Twitter is enraged at the blood-curdling behaviour of this guy, particularly his justification. This raises serious questions on cyber security.

The audacity "✨TALENT✨" — Hey.shrey (@saanvi_mahi) November 25, 2021

Which police department should I tag to honor his intelligence? — Nitesh Singh (@TheNiteshSingh) November 24, 2021

the men in the qrts licking this predator's ass dear god i've seen it all https://t.co/u0hgMEiQQu — sewer cat (@fiIterist) November 24, 2021

women can't even go outside in CARS without these fucking pigs stalking us yet it's op's problem because she's on social media????? and not the man's problem for being a dangerous creep?????? — sewer cat (@fiIterist) November 24, 2021

im sorry such rascals found you, you don't owe anyone shit for simply existing. hope you're alright and i hope that fucker goes to hell — sewer cat (@fiIterist) November 24, 2021

While some also expressed that they've been through the same.

It's a rule of thumb, stalking someone doesn't prove your 'shiddat' whatsoever and you come out as nothing but a creep.