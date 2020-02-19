A story of warmth and secularity has been shared from a small town in Kerala.





A muslim couple, Abdulla and Khadeeja who raised the daughter of a Hindu family decided to get her married in a temple, in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Rajeshwari arrived in the family's house when she was 7 or 8 years old and. As her father Saravanan was a coolie worker, he worked regularly at Abdulla’s residence and farmland at Kunnariyam. When he passed away, the family took her in and she grew up alongside the family's three sons.

Kerala: A Muslim couple organised their foster daughter Rajeshwari's marriage as per Hindu rituals in a temple in Kasaragod, yesterday. The couple raised Rajeshwari after her father, who was working on the couple's farmland died when she was a child. pic.twitter.com/moIn2Wz2dc — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2020

Recently, the 22-year-old Rajeshwari got a marriage proposal from Vishnu and when they visited his house, the family insisted that they tie the knot in a temple. So they picked the Manyottu temple in Kanhangad where people of all religions are allowed.

