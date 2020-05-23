Recently, a crowd in Delhi stole mangoes worth ₹30,000 from an unattended crate belonging to a fruit vendor.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

Delhi crowd loots mangoes worth thousands from street vendor https://t.co/eFT05iWQG5 pic.twitter.com/L98adlkkip — NDTV (@ndtv) May 22, 2020

The fruit vendor, Chhote, suffered a loss of about ₹30,000 at a time when his business is already running slow.

I had 15 crates of mangoes here worth about ₹30,000. They took everything.

While it was quite inhumane of people to steal fruits from his cart, his loss moved netizens. Many of them came forward to help the poor vendor.

Can someone help me connecting with the street Vendor?? I want to make good for some of the losses he has incurred because of this loot by illiterate and senseless people. This was last thing we would have wanted during this terrible time for mankind. — CA Bikash Sharma (@cabikashs) May 22, 2020

@ndtv, please contact the street vendor and let us know his bank details, the rest of the indians would gladly reimburse him and more. — Praveen Lokanathan (@pravlok) May 22, 2020

Pls contact the vendor and post his account details and amount of loss. We will crowdfund to cover his/ her loss.



This is inhuman behaviour @ndtvindia pls pls contact the vendor. 🤞 — Anurag Tyagi (@an_tyagi) May 22, 2020

Music composer Vishal Dadlani also took to Twitter to inquire about the vendor's bank account details.

I just read about the mango seller who was robbed by the general public in Delhi. I've never heard anything so shameful.



If anyone on my timeline can find a way to get in touch with him, I would like to repay his losses with apologies for the heartless behaviour of the thieves. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 22, 2020

Later, NDTV shared the fruit vendor's bank account details so that interested people can help him financially.

People started contributing whatever they could to help the fruit seller.

Have donated what was in my capacity to help this young man re-establish his business. 🙏



I know this is not enough but it would help for sure.



Thanks to @NDTV's @sohinigr for helping with the account details.



(Have hidden some details to prevent misuse). https://t.co/Zdcw2GOVqG pic.twitter.com/fYMuyPPd5t — आत्मनिर्भर 𝓐𝓷𝓴𝓲𝓽 𝓛𝓪𝓵 (@AnkitLal) May 22, 2020

Good thing is… people are raising funds to cover his losses. I and my friend @shahnawazk just made our little contributions. Last I heard the man had recovered some 16k out of the 30k that he lost.

And it's important that his faith in humanity be restored. — Sarfaraz (@singingsufi) May 22, 2020

Make target Triple.



1st for his Mangoes



2nd for the loot, for his helpnessness



3rd for the smile we must bring on his face. — Insha A Chauhan (@abumushir2013) May 22, 2020

It is heartwarming to see people coming forward to help the fruit seller compensate for his loss, in this time of crisis and need.