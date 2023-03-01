Desis do weird things. Things that are unexplainable. Things that cannot be questioned, because they make no sense. And in yet another weird incident, men were caught stealing flower pots arranged for G20 Summit. Now, why would one do that? I’m questioning the same thing.

The two men were captured doing this in broad day-light or well, "din dahade". I know, right? Guts. Apparently, they were in a high-end car with a VIP licence plate, and started to load the flower pots in the trunk. While nobody knows or understands 'why', all of it was captured on the CCTV.

A journalist, Raj Verma, posted the video which was captured at Shankar Chowk in Gurugram. Twitter is mostly pissed at the act, and that’s justified.

Shameful

The authorities must act! — Chetan Bhutani (@BhutaniChetan) February 28, 2023

Hum nahi sudharange! Shameful . Needs exemplary punishment and dines and even car needs to be impounded as evidence in this theft case.@PMOIndia — Amar Sinha, IN (@SenseandC_sense) March 1, 2023

Is there a way to name and shame this guy? — Public_Knows (@PrashantMelb) February 28, 2023

Chahe ese kuchh bhi kaho but ye banda hai flower lover. Waise to Jo plant mujhe chahiye aur kahi dikh jaye to man karta hai yaar lete chalo wo alag baat hai ki lekar nahi aa Pata. — Ravi Bhatt (@ravibhatt1992) February 28, 2023

I think police should find him and let him keep the plants as he seems good environmentalist.

However should confiscate his #Kia car used in this theft 🤔😎 — abhi (@hey_its_abhi) February 28, 2023

100 mei with Pot aa ajata hai ye . Unke pass shayad honge nahi 1500-2000, wait gadi to lakho ki hai. 2000 aur kharch kar lete plant bhi aa jate. Chor to chor hi rahega — Umessh Malik🇮🇳 (@umeshm712) February 28, 2023

But, someone was also happy that these men took the plants away.

Tbh, these pots and the plants in them would most probably be neglected or thrown away, I've seen it in so many places

New pots & plants are put in with gusto and then neglected

The plants die and pots break If they intend to take good care of them, I'm happy they're taking them — Subha Chugh (@SubhaChugh) February 28, 2023