UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined the list of world leaders who have tested positive for coronavirus. 

Source: Edition CNN

In a video posted on Twitter, the British PM confirmed he had developed mild symptoms - 'a temperature and persistent cough' – over the last 24 hours, following which he took a test that returned positive for coronavirus.

Johnson said that he was in self-isolation and working from home. He said that thanks to modern technology he would still be leading England's fight against the pandemic. 

Source: Telegraph

Meanwhile, a Downing Street spokesperson talked to The Guardian and said: 

After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty. The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive. “In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street. He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.
Source: Times of Israel

Earlier, Prince Charles, the next in line for the British throne, had tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, the 25h of March. 