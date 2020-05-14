The third phase of a nationwide lockdown is about to end soon. Starting 18th May, we'll enter the 4th phase which will include some relaxations.

At this time, several Indians stranded abroad are also being brought back to the country under the Vande Bharat Mission of the central government.

In order to facilitate the movement of people from the Delhi airport to Ghaziabad and Noida, the UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided to charge somewhere around ₹10,000 - ₹12,000.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the minimum cost of booking a taxi of the UPSRTC will be ₹10,000 for sedans and ₹12,000 for an SUV. This charge is applicable for any distance within a radius of 250 km from the IGI airport.

As per the letter released by the corporation, each additional kilometre would cost ₹40 for a Sedan and ₹50 for an SUV. Besides the driver, only two additional passengers will be allowed in the taxi.

The state transport corporation has also made arrangements for buses for those who cannot afford taxis. A single seat in a non AC bus would cost ₹1,000 and a seat in an AC bus would cost ₹1,320 for 100 km.

Speaking to HT, regional manager of UPSRTC, explained the reason behind these services. He said:

We have received information that stranded people are sometimes fleeced by truck drivers and others promising lifts. Such commuting is also unsafe while the government initiative is safe.

Reports suggest that the fare to commute from the IGI airport to Noida was somewhere around ₹800, previously.

The exorbitantly high rates now will put undue burden on the passengers and netizens are against this decision. They want the UP government to review its decision.

This is getting way too over. A mere 40 km ride for 10,000 rupees. It roughly makes it rs 250 per km. Do remember, these will be the standard Indians evacuated under the #VandeBharatMission. https://t.co/KUxx8iDPz0 — A عاكف‎ (@khaans) May 14, 2020

सरकार किसी की जेब में फूटी कौड़ी नहीं छोड़ेगी



UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad



(reports Shafaque Alam)https://t.co/sWMVXD24XO pic.twitter.com/EshzBibF3J — Vikram sethi with RG (@vikramsethi1974) May 14, 2020

लूट सको तो लूट

UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad: HT — siddharth kalhans (@skalhans) May 14, 2020

Profiteering in a pandemic. Instead of restarting OLA/UBER this is what they do. https://t.co/WAKg69LG4c — Palace Intrigue (@palaceintrigue_) May 14, 2020

@CMOfficeUP UPSRTC has decided to charge Rs1000 for non-AC bus for 1person and 10000 for a taxi from Delhi aiiport or rly stn to Noida. This is sheer dacoity and illogical. Pls review the decision. Govt earning out of distress? — Kaustuv Roy (@KaustuvRoy4) May 14, 2020

And they would give sermons to Uber/Ola on surge pricing.



This is the government exploiting it's own in the hour of crisis. #UPSRTC #economy https://t.co/oKmxRmeY0E — Akhil (@akhillive) May 14, 2020

While people are already troubled by the extended lockdown, the government should reconsider the fares at a time when everyone is trying to reach their homes.