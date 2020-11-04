Regardless of the level of your interest in world politics, US election is something you cannot run away from. The details, the updates are everywhere because Indians, well, are supremely invested in what's going on in America.

So we thought that while you scroll through statistics, it wouldn't hurt to also laugh at a few tweets from the desis. Here you go.

Mumbai Indians should declare victory in the 10th over of the first innings of the Qualifier and then move Supreme Court for IPL trophy. #LearnFromTrump https://t.co/thMApXGw5L — Arun 'Let's hope for the best' G (@aarungeorge) November 4, 2020

Me, a non American, checking the results on google every 30 seconds

#Elections2020 #AmericaDecides2020 pic.twitter.com/ICZAG7tbFY — Santhosh Kotari (@Santhosh_Kotari) November 4, 2020

Big Breaking: Devendra Fadnavis rushed in to Washington DC to take oath since the polls are unclear. — Scotchy(Team) (@scotchism) November 4, 2020

In class 5 when we played bat ball there was a kid who used to take his bat and go home if he felt he was losing. That kid could be President. — Lebrown James (@Naa_Cheese) November 4, 2020

reminder pic.twitter.com/CHbkKEdZVa — The Alipore Post Malone (@nah_im_abdulla) November 3, 2020

India mei US election sirf House of Cards dekhne waalo ko samajh aa jaata hai. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 4, 2020

Both Biden and Trump have already declared their victory in #USElection



Americans right now: pic.twitter.com/f91kRzq1qV — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 4, 2020

Back in 2016, while the rest of the world was obsessing over Trump winning US Elections, Modiji decided to come on TV and cancel our currency.



Sweet sweet memories. — Meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) November 4, 2020

Very cool @realDonaldTrump Reminded me of drunk dancing from pre-covid era. https://t.co/DHqz9352yZ — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 3, 2020

Indians are watching US elections as if it is the cricket final of World Cup India VS Pakistan #USAElections2020 pic.twitter.com/DhzLGNfhNV — Disha Malik (@thestoryte11er_) November 4, 2020

The kind of interest Indians have in US elections, it's a shame that we are not allowed to vote in their elections.😅😜#VOTE — Sarcastic Code💻 (@codebite) November 3, 2020

Indians posting US elections screenshot from Google and Having debate in comments section.#USAElections2020 #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/Xz1iysgrVA — Human In Progress (@HumanInPr0gress) November 4, 2020

Is there an election to choose the best meme?