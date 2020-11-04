Regardless of the level of your interest in world politics, US election is something you cannot run away from. The details, the updates are everywhere because Indians, well, are supremely invested in what's going on in America.
So we thought that while you scroll through statistics, it wouldn't hurt to also laugh at a few tweets from the desis. Here you go.
Mumbai Indians should declare victory in the 10th over of the first innings of the Qualifier and then move Supreme Court for IPL trophy. #LearnFromTrump https://t.co/thMApXGw5L— Arun 'Let's hope for the best' G (@aarungeorge) November 4, 2020
Me, a non American, checking the results on google every 30 seconds— Santhosh Kotari (@Santhosh_Kotari) November 4, 2020
#Elections2020 #AmericaDecides2020 pic.twitter.com/ICZAG7tbFY
Big Breaking: Devendra Fadnavis rushed in to Washington DC to take oath since the polls are unclear.— Scotchy(Team) (@scotchism) November 4, 2020
India mei US election sirf House of Cards dekhne waalo ko samajh aa jaata hai.— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 4, 2020
Both Biden and Trump have already declared their victory in #USElection— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 4, 2020
Americans right now: pic.twitter.com/f91kRzq1qV
Back in 2016, while the rest of the world was obsessing over Trump winning US Elections, Modiji decided to come on TV and cancel our currency.— Meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) November 4, 2020
Sweet sweet memories.
Very cool @realDonaldTrump Reminded me of drunk dancing from pre-covid era. https://t.co/DHqz9352yZ— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 3, 2020
Indians are watching US elections as if it is the cricket final of World Cup India VS Pakistan #USAElections2020 pic.twitter.com/DhzLGNfhNV— Disha Malik (@thestoryte11er_) November 4, 2020
The kind of interest Indians have in US elections, it's a shame that we are not allowed to vote in their elections.😅😜#VOTE— Sarcastic Code💻 (@codebite) November 3, 2020
November 4, 2020
https://t.co/4GgKRomLXL pic.twitter.com/15pfeefwZQ— Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) November 4, 2020
Indians posting US elections screenshot from Google and Having debate in comments section.#USAElections2020 #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/Xz1iysgrVA— Human In Progress (@HumanInPr0gress) November 4, 2020