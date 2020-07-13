Coronavirus is pretty much the biggest problem the entire world is dealing with. But looks like some people have still not accepted the intensity of this pandemic.

A 30-year-old man from Texas, USA died due to coronavirus after attending a 'COVID-19' party that was hosted by a COVID-19 positive person. He thought that the virus was a 'hoax'.

According to Jane Appleby, chief medical officer at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio said that young people are not realizing how sick they are. They think they're young and invincible and wouldn't get affected by the disease.

Someone will be diagnosed with the disease, and they'll have a party to invite their friends over to see if they can beat the disease. One of the things that was heart-wrenching that he said to his nurse was, 'You know, I think I made a mistake.

Despite record surges of coronavirus infections in the US, Trump administration has continued to press on for full school re-openings in the fall (autumn). The country by far has the world's highest number of cases and deaths.