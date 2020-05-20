In yet another case of police brutality, two migrant labourers were beaten and forced to roll on the road by a police constable in UP, apparently for not wearing masks.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, 19th May, in Hapur when constable Ashok and homeguard Sharafat spotted two migrants walking on the side of railway track. They were apparently trying to reach their hometown.

The constable brought the two migrants to the railway crossing barrier and made them roll on the hot concrete floor in the scorching heat. They were also beaten with a wooden stick.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media, causing massive outrage.

In UP's Hapur district, cops ask two men to roll on the road in the scorching heat near a railway crossing, dangerously close to railway tracks. This was the punishment for not wearing mask. @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/4fbGA4Q0b8 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 19, 2020

Centre guidelines banata hai.

Fir state apni guidelines banate hai.

Fir her district ka DM apni guidelines banata hai.

Fir CO apne ilake ke liye alag se banata.

Fir SHO apne thane ke liye alag.

Is sab ke baad chalti nakke pe baithe daroga ji ki guidelines aur sipahi ka danda. — Ganna Hajare (@spsisodiya45) May 19, 2020

It is punishment for being poor not wearing mask!! — अतुल्य भारत Incredible India ‏‎🇮🇳 (@NewIndiaJP) May 19, 2020

Shameful act by police - they can do this with the poor labourers & daily wagers - but they start wagging tail in front of netas,top Bureaucrats & rich businessmen. This is why police is so hated in our society — Nirmal Kumar (@NirmalK90699375) May 19, 2020

Cake for the riches, beating for the poor. Indian police's Moto. — Faisal Y. A. A. Khan (@FYAAK) May 19, 2020

Is there any humanity left?? — Abhishek baiswar Samajwadi (@abhiraa35097731) May 19, 2020

Later, Hapur Police tweeted that the cop responsible for the act has been suspended and strict action has been recommended against the homeguard.

उक्त वायरल वीडियो की जांच की गई जिसमें दोषी पाए गए पुलिसकर्मी को श्रीमान पुलिस अधीक्षक महोदय द्वारा तत्काल प्रभाव से निलम्बित किया गया है एवं होमगार्ड के विरुद्ध आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु जिला कमाण्डेन्ट को रिपोर्ट प्रेषित की गई है। — HAPUR POLICE (@hapurpolice) May 19, 2020

This unwarranted harassment and humiliation of the poor migrant labourers in public raises several questions on the morality of the police department.