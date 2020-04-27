A 24-year-old woman was mercilessly beaten by her husband after she defeated him in online Ludo game, consecutively for 3-4 rounds.

The incident occurred in Vadodara and the woman suffered serious spinal injuries due to the beating.

According to a report by TOI, the woman convinced her husband to play Ludo on the phone in order to keep him indoors. He agreed, but after losing to his wife repeatedly, he beat her up.

The woman had to be hospitalized. After receiving treatment she decided to go to her parents' home.

The man was counselled by the members of 181 Abhayam, a women helpline launched by the Gujarat government.

The woman used to give tuitions at home and had done a beautician's course. Speaking to TOI, the counsellor said:

A sore loser, he started arguing with with his wife and the verbal duel turned ugly. He started beating her with such ferocity that the woman developed a gap between two of her vertebrae. His ego was hurt thinking that wife outsmarted him and was more intelligent as she also contributed to the family income.

The counsellors warned the man about the consequences of this act after which he apologised to his wife.

Netizens are shocked by the fact that no police action was taken against the man and he was just counselled.

Vadodara man breaks wife's spine after she defeats him in online ludo during lockdown. Failing to understand why he hasn’t been dragged to lock-up by the police. This report says he has been ‘counselled’ by helpline staff. https://t.co/cXY08xXF8q — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) April 27, 2020

Biggest mistake women make:

“In this case since the husband apologized and the woman did not wish to register an offence, so we counselled to live to together and the consequences about marital discord.” https://t.co/WT7is835el — SSM (@SwatySMalik) April 27, 2020

He was let go after "counselling." This is what women dealing with domestic violence have to deal with.



Vadodara man breaks wife's spine after she defeats him in online ludo https://t.co/GQWtzievIp via @timesofindia — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) April 27, 2020

Apparently, the woman also did not register any complaint and has agreed to return to her husband after a few days.