For the ones, who feel claustrophobic in closed spaces, stepping into an elevator is quite a nightmare. What if we get stuck inside? Right? Now that we are discussing lifts, you must have come across several videos of lift accidents that happen inside them. However, this one will give you fear, anxiety, trauma, and whatnot.

This CCTV footage of a patient being carried in a lift caught our attention on Twitter this morning. The accident is scary AF.

The viral video posted by a Twitter user, @iAbhinayD, shows two ward boys entering a lift with a patient on a stretcher. As the ward boy takes the patient inside, the elevator goes down and the stretcher falls. While the other one, who is standing outside the lift, tries to hold them but fails to do so. Scary, right?

Watch the video here:

Were they hurt? Watch the second clip to know what happened next.

Here’s what netizens are saying about the video:

This is so scary, thank god no one was seriously hurt. https://t.co/lAYkNgJPv6 — Typo King (@Hopayega09) October 18, 2022

New fear unlocked https://t.co/n4xM84OhmP — Pranjal Jaiswal (@pranjaljaiswa10) October 16, 2022

Never taking elevators now 🤯 https://t.co/r6n6PSM5ae — अजय (अजे नहीं) ‏‎‏اجئے (@Law_Purush) October 14, 2022

Patient ko seedhe swarg pahucha dete yeh toh. Hospital should be heavily fined 😡😡😡🤬 https://t.co/1cnh3jWb3V — 🥼🩺Hindu Awakening (@LizmoSaxena) October 14, 2022

Don't think I can take lift for several days now… 🥲 https://t.co/hb0AMQAj5i — Donita Jose (@DonitaJose) October 14, 2022

Periodic Maintenance to be done… 😮😮😮😮😮 https://t.co/JTWDPLDXlN — Terminator (@Maidhamaavu) October 13, 2022

Another thing to get more anxiety. https://t.co/NGZVTA26jk — Shahid ツ (@MShahid_S) October 13, 2022

I am 110% sure, hospital administration didn't admit their fault. https://t.co/gKfbNt9JEJ — Alok Mishra🇮🇳 (@Alok2627) October 13, 2022

This is horrible https://t.co/y4BQw7cUzi — Harsh shekhawat (@wordofshekhawat) October 14, 2022

after all those lift accidents I'm scared everytime I enter mine ☠️ https://t.co/dam2b6n43x — 🦄 (@queenxalia) October 13, 2022

From now on Anxiety Pro Max ! https://t.co/hu8AP1uF98 — Paarth’s Paradox (@bruiseinvain) October 13, 2022

Oh dear! How will I enter an elevator after watching this? https://t.co/bEuC5ZoZjK — Jumana Naguthanawala (@JumanaMN) October 13, 2022

Really tragic..be careful of using age old lifts.. https://t.co/TpiLdADgP8 — Saurabh K (@saurabhkankaria) October 14, 2022

Hospitals and commercial buildings use lifts a lot .. They should not skimp on cost, quality and maintenance https://t.co/ZFLsAiZ5SM — Telugu_vaaru 🇮🇳 (@Telugu_vaaru) October 13, 2022

Do not hit floor button until you close the door. Lifts malfunction at many places https://t.co/V7HxQol7yW — Srinivas Velumuri (@SriniVelumuri) October 13, 2022