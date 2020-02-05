Delhi's Shaheen Bagh has undoubtedly become the face of anti-CAA protests in India, with people from all across the nation lending their support to the Shaheen Bagh protesters.

And recently, a delegation of over Sikh farmers traveled from Punjab to stand in solidarity with Shaheen Bagh protesters. However, at only three kilometers away from the site, they were stopped and asked to spend the night at Gurudwara Balasaheb.

Update: 2:10 A.M

8 buses of Sikh Farmers travelling from Punjab to show solidarity with Shaheen Bagh were stopped by police officers without name tags 3 km away from Shaheen bagh. No reasons for stopping them were provided. They were eventually taken to Gurudwara Balasaheb. pic.twitter.com/9cd1Gwt4mE — Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) February 4, 2020

Ultimately, after a long period of wait and negotiations, the Sikh delegation reached Shaheen Bagh. And they were greeted with warm hugs and smiles on their arrival.

Update 12:40 P.M



We are overjoyed to welcome our sisters and brothers from Punjab amongst us! Our fight for the Indian constitution grows stronger with your solidarities ✊🏾✊🏾#ShaheenBaghProtests #shaheenbagh #defendtheconstitution pic.twitter.com/Syz0v77f9j — Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) February 5, 2020

The video of their arrival at Shaheen Bagh has gone viral, with people calling it a perfect example of what makes India great.

😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ this is our country. The country worth fighting for. For peace, unity and togetherness. — Zain (@ZainZainabnaaz) February 5, 2020

An extremely emotional moment. We'll never end this friendship. — EKRAM WARIS اکرام وارث (@ekramwaris) February 5, 2020

My heart is warmed after watching this video. This is the India which I want 😭😭🥰🥰 — Robin_22 (@Robin2216) February 5, 2020

Long Live The Unity of India

Long live constitution of India

Long Live The Revolution

Long Live Gandhi Ji

Down With Fascism — aNm (@aEnum2) February 5, 2020

Where there is Unity God's grace is there. It's a long battle but victory will be yours. — Gurmeet Singh Lamba (@Gurmeet15718711) February 5, 2020

It's apparent why the Sikh farmers from Punjab are being stopped from going to #ShaheenBagh: it interferes with the "Muslim-only dissent" narrative which is being woven around anti-CAA protests in Delhi. Solidarity in protest, for a government in power, rings warning bells. https://t.co/wo46Bt6Xwg — Maanvi (@Maanvi2501) February 5, 2020

Beautiful moments at Shaheen Bagh where Sikh farmers have finally reached after being stopped several times by the police. Sikh-Muslim unity Zindabad! https://t.co/U1S43S4zfj https://t.co/0nsj3PqJPi — nooran🍁. (@purpleremnants) February 5, 2020

Dadis of Shaheen bagh welcoming the Sikh farmers of Punjab who were detained by Delhi police yesterday ❤️#ShaheenBaghProtest pic.twitter.com/ctKsrQfpTj — arshad (@arshad2399) February 5, 2020

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ed. जो बोले सो निहाल सत श्री अकाल — Tanveer Ahmed تنویر احمد तनवीर अहमद (@AdvocateReevant) February 5, 2020

Proud Proud . — Prachi Nagpal (@prachi12nagpal) February 5, 2020

Happy tears, God bless India 🙏 — Navdeep Saini (@13NaViking) February 5, 2020

This is so beautiful. — Seema amin (@seema_amin) February 5, 2020

Heart touching solidarity! — 𝕀𝕝𝕪𝕒𝕤 (@ilyshani) February 5, 2020

This is not the first time that Sikh farmers have come out in support of Shaheen Bagh protesters. Earlier, in January, a group of Sikh farmers had reached Shaheen Bagh and cooked langar for the protesters.

Despite the cold winter, bitter winds, false allegations, and an unprovoked, armed attack, the spirit of Shaheen Bagh protesters remains strong.