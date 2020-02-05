Delhi's Shaheen Bagh has undoubtedly become the face of anti-CAA protests in India, with people from all across the nation lending their support to the Shaheen Bagh protesters.
And recently, a delegation of over Sikh farmers traveled from Punjab to stand in solidarity with Shaheen Bagh protesters. However, at only three kilometers away from the site, they were stopped and asked to spend the night at Gurudwara Balasaheb.
Update: 2:10 A.M— Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) February 4, 2020
8 buses of Sikh Farmers travelling from Punjab to show solidarity with Shaheen Bagh were stopped by police officers without name tags 3 km away from Shaheen bagh. No reasons for stopping them were provided. They were eventually taken to Gurudwara Balasaheb. pic.twitter.com/9cd1Gwt4mE
Ultimately, after a long period of wait and negotiations, the Sikh delegation reached Shaheen Bagh. And they were greeted with warm hugs and smiles on their arrival.
Update 12:40 P.M— Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) February 5, 2020
We are overjoyed to welcome our sisters and brothers from Punjab amongst us! Our fight for the Indian constitution grows stronger with your solidarities ✊🏾✊🏾#ShaheenBaghProtests #shaheenbagh #defendtheconstitution pic.twitter.com/Syz0v77f9j
The video of their arrival at Shaheen Bagh has gone viral, with people calling it a perfect example of what makes India great.
😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ this is our country. The country worth fighting for. For peace, unity and togetherness.— Zain (@ZainZainabnaaz) February 5, 2020
An extremely emotional moment. We'll never end this friendship.— EKRAM WARIS اکرام وارث (@ekramwaris) February 5, 2020
My heart is warmed after watching this video. This is the India which I want 😭😭🥰🥰— Robin_22 (@Robin2216) February 5, 2020
Long Live The Unity of India— aNm (@aEnum2) February 5, 2020
Long live constitution of India
Long Live The Revolution
Long Live Gandhi Ji
Down With Fascism
Where there is Unity God's grace is there. It's a long battle but victory will be yours.— Gurmeet Singh Lamba (@Gurmeet15718711) February 5, 2020
It's apparent why the Sikh farmers from Punjab are being stopped from going to #ShaheenBagh: it interferes with the "Muslim-only dissent" narrative which is being woven around anti-CAA protests in Delhi. Solidarity in protest, for a government in power, rings warning bells. https://t.co/wo46Bt6Xwg— Maanvi (@Maanvi2501) February 5, 2020
Beautiful moments at Shaheen Bagh where Sikh farmers have finally reached after being stopped several times by the police. Sikh-Muslim unity Zindabad! https://t.co/U1S43S4zfj https://t.co/0nsj3PqJPi— nooran🍁. (@purpleremnants) February 5, 2020
Dadis of Shaheen bagh welcoming the Sikh farmers of Punjab who were detained by Delhi police yesterday ❤️#ShaheenBaghProtest pic.twitter.com/ctKsrQfpTj— arshad (@arshad2399) February 5, 2020
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ed. जो बोले सो निहाल सत श्री अकाल— Tanveer Ahmed تنویر احمد तनवीर अहमद (@AdvocateReevant) February 5, 2020
Proud Proud .— Prachi Nagpal (@prachi12nagpal) February 5, 2020
Happy tears, God bless India 🙏— Navdeep Saini (@13NaViking) February 5, 2020
Heart touching solidarity!— 𝕀𝕝𝕪𝕒𝕤 (@ilyshani) February 5, 2020
This is not the first time that Sikh farmers have come out in support of Shaheen Bagh protesters. Earlier, in January, a group of Sikh farmers had reached Shaheen Bagh and cooked langar for the protesters.
Despite the cold winter, bitter winds, false allegations, and an unprovoked, armed attack, the spirit of Shaheen Bagh protesters remains strong.