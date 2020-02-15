Members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad created a ruckus and took to vandalising public property on Valentine's Day, across the country.

Videos and pictures of the groups opposing the Valentine's Day culture in several cities have surfaced on the Internet.

The activists caused mayhem and chased away couples at the riverfront in Ahmedabad.

#WATCH – Bajrang Dal activists create ruckus on #ValentinesDay; chase couples away at Ahmedabad river front, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/JEoPLV6QMg — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 14, 2020

Several Bajrang Dal activists also took out rallies against Valentine's Day celebrations. Reports suggest that they also burned red stuffed toys and hearts in protest in Nagpur and certain parts of Madhya Pradesh.

A group of people also indulged in vandalism at a mall in Hyderabad. They organised rallies and protested in front of restaurants and shops.

In the videos, widely being shared on social media, the micreants can be seen shouting, Band karo, band karo, Valentine’s day band karo.

Bajrang dal workers vandalize shops in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area (hitech City). The state police, which was so proactive in curbing anti-CAA/NRC protests, couldn't prevent vandalism from anti-social elements. Video courtesy: @Asifyarrkhan pic.twitter.com/TH6WLYZXiH — Yunus Lasania (@lasaniayunus) February 14, 2020

Quite surprised that @BajrangdalOrg activists went ahead and destroyed a mall's assets in #Gachibowli area, which is quite close to the HQ of cyberabad police. Yet no arrests were made. Security blip on Valentines Day in Hyderabad.@cpcybd #ValentinesDay2020 pic.twitter.com/H3O2xNiazS — Mohammed Hussain (@writetohussain) February 14, 2020

People expressed their anger over the act of the miscreants and questioned the Hyderabad city police for not taking any action.

No case has been registered so far by the Hyderabad Police, but they are investigating the videos doing rounds on social media.