Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has expressed his disappointment over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.
Talking to Ben Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Buzzfeed News, he said:
I think what is happening is sad... It's just bad.... I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys.
Asked Microsoft CEO @satyanadella about India's new Citizenship Act. cc @PranavDixit— Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) January 13, 2020
Indian-origin Nadella was speaking to editors at a Microsoft event in Manhattan on Monday, 13th January.
This is how Twitter reacted to his statement.
What #SatyaNadella had commented on the India is too diplomatic.— Harshil Mehta| હર્ષિલ મહેતા (@MehHarshil) January 14, 2020
He took side of national security and borders but opposed xenophobia.
He encouraged the capitalism and legal immigration but discouraged infiltration.
Brilliant!
Irrespective of what #satyanadella said or did not say, no one can deny that the world is speculating on the democratic & secular credentials of our republic. We had showed the world that there can be progress inspite having the most diverse society. We lost that edge.— Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) January 14, 2020
dont do politics . do only what you are good at. #SatyaNadella pic.twitter.com/kNONnThQ4M— Shailaja Shashikant Jogal (@jogalshailaja) January 14, 2020
Can't really blame other NRIs when the CEO of a major software giant himself, is misinformed.#Satyanadella #CAAProtest pic.twitter.com/vpV099aVge— Cheeku (@AamHapus) January 13, 2020
BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi also lashed out at Nadella for his statement.
#NewsAlert – How literates need to be educated: BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi hits out at #SatyaNadella over CAA statement.#CitizenshipShowdown pic.twitter.com/7Xww2aULJB— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 14, 2020
Soon after Ben Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Buzzfeed News posted a tweet mentioning his statement, Microsoft India issued an official statement clarifying his stand.
Statement from Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft pic.twitter.com/lzsqAUHu3I— Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) January 13, 2020
He is one of the first Tech CEOs to speak on the issue ever since the CAA was passed by the Indian parliament.