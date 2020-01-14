Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has expressed his disappointment over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. 

Talking to Ben Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Buzzfeed News, he said:

I think what is happening is sad... It's just bad.... I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys.
Indian-origin Nadella was speaking to editors at a Microsoft event in Manhattan on Monday, 13th January.

BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi also lashed out at Nadella for his statement.

Soon after Ben Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Buzzfeed News posted a tweet mentioning his statement, Microsoft India issued an official statement clarifying his stand.

He is one of the first Tech CEOs to speak on the issue ever since the CAA was passed by the Indian parliament.