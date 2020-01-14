Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has expressed his disappointment over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

Talking to Ben Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Buzzfeed News, he said:

I think what is happening is sad... It's just bad.... I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys.

Asked Microsoft CEO @satyanadella about India's new Citizenship Act. "I think what is happening is sad... It's just bad.... I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys" cc @PranavDixit — Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) January 13, 2020

Indian-origin Nadella was speaking to editors at a Microsoft event in Manhattan on Monday, 13th January.

This is how Twitter reacted to his statement.

What #SatyaNadella had commented on the India is too diplomatic.



He took side of national security and borders but opposed xenophobia.



He encouraged the capitalism and legal immigration but discouraged infiltration.



Brilliant! — Harshil Mehta| હર્ષિલ મહેતા (@MehHarshil) January 14, 2020

Irrespective of what #satyanadella said or did not say, no one can deny that the world is speculating on the democratic & secular credentials of our republic. We had showed the world that there can be progress inspite having the most diverse society. We lost that edge. — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) January 14, 2020

dont do politics . do only what you are good at. #SatyaNadella pic.twitter.com/kNONnThQ4M — Shailaja Shashikant Jogal (@jogalshailaja) January 14, 2020

Can't really blame other NRIs when the CEO of a major software giant himself, is misinformed.#Satyanadella #CAAProtest pic.twitter.com/vpV099aVge — Cheeku (@AamHapus) January 13, 2020

BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi also lashed out at Nadella for his statement.

Soon after Ben Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Buzzfeed News posted a tweet mentioning his statement, Microsoft India issued an official statement clarifying his stand.

Statement from Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft pic.twitter.com/lzsqAUHu3I — Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) January 13, 2020

He is one of the first Tech CEOs to speak on the issue ever since the CAA was passed by the Indian parliament.