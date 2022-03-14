Train mishaps are quite common in India. Passengers risk their lives while trying to catch trains in a hurry. Recently, one such accident was prevented by the alertness of an RPF constable at the Wadala railway station in Mumbai.

Timely act of RPF constable Netrapal Singh, saved the life of a passenger who slipped and fell down while boarding the running local train at Vadala station. @drmmumbaicr



Passengers are requested not to board/de-board a moving train.@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/EWADfwwpMW — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) March 13, 2022

The constable saved the life of a man from falling into the gap between the platform and the train while he was trying to board a moving local train.

Shivaji Sutar, chief spokesperson of the Central Railway, talked to TOI about the brave act of the constable.

It was a miraculous escape for the 25-year-old commuter as he was almost slipping into the gap between the train and platform before being pulled away by the RPF staff.

While netizens praised the constable's timely intervention, they also talked about people's indiscipline while boarding the trains.

We the people need to be disciplined. Each time we will not be lucky and meet up with Netrapal Singh. Thanks sir for your timely act. Appreciated — Anil Seth (@AnilSet11541728) March 13, 2022

Very good Work By Rpf Personnel Thanks — Mahendra Gadia (@GadiaMahendra) March 13, 2022

As per reports, the Central Railway will felicitate the RPF constable Netrapal Singh for saving a precious life.