While most of us are cribbing about working from home, this scouts and guides instructor is traveling to hotspot slums to spread awareness about the pandemic amongst children.

With an aim to contain the spread of the virus, Cub Master Sunita Nagkirti from Aurangabad has created a nursery rhyme in Marathi to teach a quick and effective 20-second long hand wash routine to the children.

Cub Master Mrs Sunita Nagkirti of Scouts and Guides family is doing amazing work regarding awareness campaign in Hot Spot Area in Aurangabad to tackle the spread of coronavirus. Her initiative is really inspiring. @bsgnhq, @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/rtudvtveYq — Om Prakash Bakoria (@ombakoria) May 13, 2020

Cub Master Nagkirti is currently associated with the state’s scout and guide programme at Ravindra School. She has been traveling from one slum to another to educate people about the dos and don'ts of the pandemic.

Not only that, HT reports that Nagkirti purchased essentials and masks from her own pocket to distribute them among the residents and children. Nagkirti adds:

Children were worried when they saw bottles of sanitisers and handwash liquids. But I used some popular Marathi nursery rhymes and created a fun handwash song.

It's not only Sunita but an army of educators like her who have been deployed on a mission to create awareness about the pandemic especially in slum areas.



These educators are exposing themselves to hotspots, putting their lives at stake to ensure that everyone else takes the precautions to stay safe. We salute these unsung frontline workers for their selfless service.