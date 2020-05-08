This pandemic has proven to be the least forgiving towards the adults (those mainly above 60). They along with babies are the most vulnerable to falling prey to this virus and the main reason for that is the low level of immunity.

The main symptoms of Covid-19 which by the time everyone would have memorised include shortness of breath, a continuous dry cough and fever. The Centre for Disease Prevention also added a couple of other symptoms to this list. However, adults might not even show any of these. They could show what is called “atypical” signs.

If you notice your grandparents behaving very unusually and being weird and unlike themselves, then that is one of the atypical symptoms.

Older adults, in the beginning of the infection tend to show loss of appetite, they are likely to sleep a lot more than usual. Feelings of dizziness, confusion and ignorance is also common. An extreme symptom could also be that they suddenly stop talking or pass out.

The infection has proven to appear and respond differently on different bodies and age groups. The weaker the immune system, the weaker the immune system response.

Professor Joseph Ouslander at Florida Atlantic University Schmidt College of Medicine said that some older people may have altered cough reflexes. Others with cognitive impairment may not be able to communicate their symptoms.

Since they don’t show the usual symptoms, the initial signs could easily be missed or overlooked. This also increases the chances of the diseases’ transmission.

A small number of physicians are now trying to collect more information and data on this issue to get a more accurate study.

Currently the symptoms to look out for are lethargy, fatigue, painful swallowing, falls, low blood pressure, fainting, delirium, abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea, and loss of taste and smell.