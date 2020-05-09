The online world has been abuzz with a new flame war recently. Carryminati, one of the most popular Indian YouTubers, has been in the news, all over Twitter, and is being referenced left, right and centre. But why?

Carryminati, otherwise known as Ajey Nagar, just released a video roasting TikTokers in general, and one TikToker named Amir Siddiqui specifically. It went hard.

It all started with Amir releasing a video bashing TouTubers for making fun of TikTok, blaming them for stealing content, and claiming the TikTok community is better.

This clearly didn't go down well with Carry, who released a 13 minute roast that has since blown up the internet, and landed him the #1 trending spot on Twitter.

The feud has garnered massive attention, and resulted in a tsunami of memes.

*After watching #carryminati 's video *



Other tiktokiya's be like : pic.twitter.com/5zYQAHAR32 — L u f f y👒 (@ricks_ni_leneka) May 9, 2020

At the time of writing, the video has 19 million views in just about 1 day. That's wild!

Watch the video below.

It's hard to keep track of all the madness online, but this war seems like it has good popcorn-potential!