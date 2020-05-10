Amidst the coronavirus panic, we are all looking for answers. And this has lead to the rapid spread of misinformation on various platforms. The most recent wave of this came in the form of the Plandemic documentary.

The documentary is an aesthetically beautiful, snappy video of Judy Mikovits, who claims to have worked with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the immunologist at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. But the information in this video is so outrageous, that even YouTube decided to remove it for violating its COVID-19 guidelines.

The Plandemic looks like a professional news interview, complete with the filters and a voice over. But in reality, Judy Mikovits is just a flag-bearer of anti-vaccination communities who thinks big pharma, vaccine companies and the government have planned this situation.

She begins the documentary by stating that she wrote a 2009 research paper that linked the condition known as chronic fatigue syndrome to a retrovirus that came from mice. This study was published in Science and later taken down because of 'powerful' pharma leaders who didn't want her to expose them.

But the truth is that, several follow-up studies failed to replicate the findings and the respected journal “Science” retracted the paper because her facts didn't add up. As simple as that.

Then she goes on to say that the masks are 'activating' the COVID-19 viruses dominant in our body. But then why aren't people testing negative for the virus? If we all already have it. Not just that, she also claims that the virus created in a laboratory, and it was intentionally released by the billionaires and politicians worldwide to make profits on vaccines and treatments.

She goes on to add that the sand from the beach can build up immunity to coronavirus, and the uninvented vaccines for the virus are dangerous (but we don't even have them yet).

Obviously the 30-minute documentary is still being shared on other social media platforms but people have been quick to call it out.

When your relative shares the Plandemic theory on Facebook, and you’re about to engage in educating, but then you think to yourself, “wait, I don’t like you.”



Darwin take the wheel. — Chris Farias/Rebel Unicorn🦄🌈 (@ChrisPaulFarias) May 9, 2020

Again: this is a marketing campaign. Plandemic didn't just come out of nowhere. It wasn't foreign amplification or anything like that. This is what social media is designed for. — Renee DiResta (@noUpside) May 9, 2020

I don’t care if you unfollow me for the following statement: “Plandemic” is full of lies and misrepresentations. I spent 2 days researching the claims. Bogus nonsense. I’m here to bring the truth; not to prop up frauds. Sorry to burst bubbles out there ❤️ — realPolitiDiva (@realPolitiDiva) May 10, 2020

So the next time you get forwarded this video on a Whatsapp group, keep your pointers ready.