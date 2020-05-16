According to the health ministry data updated on Saturday, India's total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases has crossed the 85,000-mark, surpassing China's count of 82,933 confirmed cases.

On Friday, India recorded 3,970 new cases, increasing the total number to 85,940 from 81,970. Currently, there are 53,035 active cases in the country, out of which 30,152 patients have been cured and discharged.

The death toll from the infection in the country currently stands at 2,752. India's worst hit states include Maharashtra with 29,100 cases, Tamil Nadu 10,108, Gujarat 9,931 and New Delhi 8,895.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to announce the details of India's Lockdown 4.0. Currently, India has 170 COVID-19 hotspots.