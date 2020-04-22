Just because the world's on lockdown doesn't the only news you're going to hear about will be covid related. There's still all kinds of madness going on out there that's completely disassociated from the virus, and sometimes - from reality itself.

According to NDTV, a Toronto woman's life was saved by a silicone breast implant after she was was shot in the chest at close range while walking down the street.

The 30-year-old's left breast implant deflected the bullet away from her vital organs into the other breast. Surgeons found a single entry wound and retrieved the bullet.

After removing the implants, CT scans showed that the bullet passed through her left implant and hit her right one.

Surgeon Giancarlo McEvenue said,

This implant overlies the heart and intrathoracic cavity and therefore likely saved the woman's life.

The woman suffered minor injuries and escaped relatively unhurt. Meanwhile, the shooter remains at large.