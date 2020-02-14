Hosting birthday parties at restaurants and banquet halls has become old school because we have a new player in the market.

You can now book the metro train coaches in Noida for birthday parties and other celebrations.

According to reports, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation has made this announcement as a part of its non-farebox initiative.

The move will allow people to book individual metro coaches for parties at prices ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 per hour.

Only 50 people, including both adults and children, will be allowed in one coach. The moving coaches can be booked during operational hours while the static ones can be booked during non-operational hours from 11PM to 2AM.

Applicants can request a maximum of 4 coaches and they will need to submit an application for the same at least 15 days in advance.

The party arrangements by the NMRC will include a centre table, dustbins and housekeeping staff.

In conversation with TOI, PD Upadhyay, Executive Director of NMRC, said:

It will be new, it will be interesting.

Similar facilities are also offered by the Gurgaon Rapid Metro, Gujarat and Jaipur Metro Rail Corporations.