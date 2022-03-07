Whether it be watching Dwayne Johnson do his daughter's hair or Gordon Ramsay make TikToks with his daughter Matilda, there is just something incredibly endearing about father-daughter duos.

So when we came across this father-daughter duo who make adorable music videos where they sing and play instruments together, we had to share it with you all as well.

Juhi Singh and her father Suraj Singh frequently post wonderful videos on her Instagram channel ukulelegirl_official, where they sing and play instruments such as the harmonium, piano or ukulele together. While one of them plays the instrument, the two usually sing together in unison.

You can often find them jamming to classic Bollywood songs such as Yeh Dil Tujhe De Jayenge, Ana Meri Jaan, Sawan Ka Mahina and Koi Na Koi Toh Ayega.

Juhi and her father are from Jammu and Kashmir and her videos became widely popular during the pandemic and lockdown. She belongs to a family with a rich legacy of musical knowledge and has also uploaded videos where she sang duets with her brother.

How adorable are these videos! You can find more of Juhi Singh's musical talent on her YouTube channel.