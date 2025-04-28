By now, you’ve probably seen the viral video of content creator Mansi Suravase. She’s casually recording a video on a staircase, minding her own business, when a man passes by and tries to touch her arm. Despite her clearly moving out of the way to give him space, the man still crosses boundaries, and Mansi immediately confronts him and, after a heated exchange, slaps him for his inappropriate behaviour. All of this is caught on camera. Clear as day.

You would think that with video proof, the conversation would be simple: She stood up for herself. Good for her. End of story. But no. When has the internet, and society in general, been that kind to women? Instead, here are some responses:

Let’s look at all angles of possibilities:

If she didn’t have a video? – “Oh, where’s the proof? You’re lying for attention.”

If she does have a video? – “Oh, you staged it for views. You’re lying for attention.”

The tragic irony is that proof, something women are constantly asked for, changes absolutely nothing. Because this isn’t about the video or proof. It never was. It’s about an ingrained, exhausting, and deeply uncomfortable truth: She is doing it for attention and views, or some ulterior motive. The influencer later had to clarify through her comment section that it isn’t scripted, and a complaint was made to her family, who said that he had mental health issues and appropriate action will be taken. Mental health issues are serious, but when they’re conveniently used as a shield after someone gets caught misbehaving, it only worsens the stigma around mental illness for everyone else. Plus, it still doesn’t explain why the woman would be blamed.

Maybe that’s why so many women don’t even bother reporting smaller incidents anymore. Because they know the drill. If you speak up, you’ll be blamed. If you stay silent, you’ll suffer alone. If you have proof, it’ll be dissected to death. If you don’t, you’ll be called a liar. It’s a rigged game and it always has been.

So if there is anything that the video has proven, it is simply this: Heads she loses, tails she loses. There’s no winning when misogyny is the referee.