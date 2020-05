I don't know why but I feel like my tolerance towards certain words during this pandemic has reached its saturation. Like I swear to god if someone tries to tell me, "this too shall pass" once more, I will virtually want to punch them in the face.

Whether it's on social media or a forward on your family WhatsApp group, we're sure you must be sick of hearing these repetitive set of words during the lockdown:

Artwork Credits: Saloni Priya