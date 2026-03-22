US crossing a milestone is rarely a headline anymore, but this one makes the cut because of the number of zeroes it carries, and also…because of the vulnerable (first-of-its-kind) position it puts the state in.

According to reported articles from The Time and Inquisitr., the national debt of the United States has crossed the $39 trillion mark, making a new historic record in the history of the country. This is occurring at a time when policymakers in the U.S. are dealing with increasing geopolitical tensions and escalating fiscal commitments.

According to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, the U.S. government spent an estimated $880 billion (net) in interest payments in 2024, the highest amount in U.S. history. By the end of 2026, using the current rate of growth, net interest payments will reach approximately $1 trillion each year or $83 billion each month.

Based on fiscal year 2025 projections, approximately 19% of federal revenues will be used for interest payments, with 39 cents of every dollar collected through individual income taxes will be spent on interest instead of repaying the principal amount of debt.

Household Burdens Associated with Federal Debt

As households across America carry nearly $19 trillion of federal debt, there are real implications for families associated with this growing federal debt.

They are real, and can be REAL tricky in the near future.

The United States currently has an estimated 128 million households. When seeing projected interest payments of $1 trillion per year across these households, the resulting burden is approximately $650 per month (or about $7,800 annually) on a per-household basis.

Who Is Accountable for the Debt in the United States?

Although a large percentage of U.S.-owned federal debt is held by domestic parties, a significant portion of the federally owned debt is owned by foreign entities that are the purchasers of U.S. Treasury Securities.

Foreign holders comprise an estimated 25% to 32% of publicly held federal debt, while the remaining 68% to 75% is attributed to domestic entities as described above.

Top foreign holders

Japan is the top foreign holder of U.S. Treasuries at approximately $1.1 trillion in total or about 20% of the total foreign-held amount. Investors in Japan hold U.S. Treasuries because they view them as safe and stable assets that help to manage risk in their foreign exchange (FX) portfolio and diversify their FX exposure.

The United Kingdom follows with about $807 billion of U.S. Treasuries, which, for the most part, comes from custodial holdings in the London financial system on behalf of global investors.

China holds roughly $750 billion in U.S. Treasuries. At one time, China was the largest foreign holder of U.S. Treasuries since they first became available in the 21st Century.

The investments made by foreign holders create a codependent relationship between the U.S. and its foreign creditors.

Well, is it a healthy one? Here are the facts!

The U.S. benefits from a steady stream of demand for new issuances of its debt, while countries who provide financing to the U.S. depend on the stability of U.S. financial markets. Changes in foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries could create an acute rise in U.S. borrowing costs.

Domestic Control Continues to Prevail

Although there is a global investment audience for U.S. Treasuries’ bonds, the HUGE majority of the money traveling into the U.S. Treasury market is controlled by U.S. domestic institutions. U.S. intergovernmental holdings (for example, retirement accounts and Social Security) account for approximately 20% of the total amount of U.S. debt, while the Federal Reserve owns approximately 13% and private domestic investors control between 42%-50% of all holdings.

Private investors are a mixture of retirement accounts, mutual funds, pension funds, banks, insurance companies, and state and local governments.

Domestic investors’ dominance reduces the vulnerability of the U.S. government to the current market anxiety posed by foreign holders, but does not do so in the longer term with respect to managing U.S. fiscal risks.

Donald Trump’s Fiscal Reality Vs. Promise

President Donald Trump has repeatedly pledged to “reduce” the national debt of the United States. When he was first elected president, and the national debt had grown to about $19 trillion, Trump made promises about the reforms he planned to make.

In April 2016, Trump said during his campaign, “I am renegotiating all of our deals, all of the big trade deals we’ve been doing so poorly with.” In 2022, as he again entered the presidential race, he reiterated his commitment to imposing tariffs and taxes on other countries that have taken advantage of the United States and would restore its wealth and eliminate its national debt.

The rest, as they say, is history?

Despite saying he would take these actions, the national debt continues to grow and HOW! According to the Inquisitr, since being sworn back into office for his second term, the national debt has increased by $2.8 trillion.

The severity of this problem was illustrated in a viral post that stated, “BREAKING: The National Debt of the United States has now surpassed $39,000,000,000,000.00. Of the total National Debt owed by the United States, 27% is attributable to either spending during Trump’s presidency or afterwards.”

As supporters of a “one big, beautiful bill” recall Trump’s efforts to reduce the national debt, others claim that the fiscal results of Trump’s presidency will not match the stated goal.

A user even called him, “Naam bade, darshan chhote.” And man, all we can say is Indian comments are not for professionals also.

Long-Term Economic Risks From Rapidly Rising Debt Growth: Trade-Offs

Well, experts had a lot to say.

Some of them believe the oh-my-god level increase in the national debt creates multiple long-term economic risks. The Government Accountability Office reports that during the past five years, the increase in national debt will contribute to higher costs of borrowing, lower levels of investment, and reduced rates of economic growth.

As Michael Peterson, CEO of the Peterson Foundation, stated, the increase in national debt is now and will continue to be a major financial burden on our future generations and will only continue to worsen as the cost of interest increases on the national debt.

The national debt has increased under the Trump Administration and previous Republican and Democratic Administrations. The National Debt’s rise has been a result of wars, spending during pandemics, tax cuts, and increased expenditures to support the economy.

And all anyone can say hearing this on the internet is..well, where’s the lie?