It’s that time of the year again when cultural celebrations fill our calendars as festivals like Durga Pujo and Navaratri and Diwali line up for a month of colourful enthusiasm and energy.

Now, when we mention Navaratri, we cannot miss out on the spirited dandiya dance fiestas. Excited people from all backgrounds lock their dandiya sticks for a night of fun and frolic. For many, it’s an event to celebrate a piece of their culture during the holy Navratri period. For most others, it’s also a carnival where they get to socialise with others.

However recently, the way people enjoy at these dos has come under fire and split the internet. Many netizens are describing the behavior of attendees as immoral and calling them ignorant towards the very customs they’re celebrating.

Heavy commercialization of Hindu festivals is scary. All the dandiya nights aren't sacred or auspicious anymore, they are open disco. People come drunk, smoke there, create nuisance. The statue of Goddess is just for namesake. In short, we Hindus are clowns. — Vaishnavi Gaur (@vaishnavigaur1) October 6, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT



But many people are hailing these mega parties as a much-needed respite from the pandemic era where everyone was home-locked. While there are exceptions, these are also places where traditions are being collectively celebrated and promoted.

You have to believe young people who can freely express themselves in public and private, are more likely to create an open and better society. We have too many timid kids and it’s not doing us any good! https://t.co/o5ZNyf2gdG — Bee (@s_oworld) October 8, 2024

The correct answer perhaps lies in ‘how to celebrate’. Dandiya nights are festive social gatherings that are meant for merriment. There is no harm in people from the opposite sex mingling and spending time together. That said, let’s also recognise that the tradition is indeed linked to the Gujarati culture and carries a religious aspect for many other attendees. Thus, it’s best to enjoy oneself while maintaining the basic public etiquette while at the event. What one does outside of it or after it, should be none of anyone’s concern.