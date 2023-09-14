When we see celebrities dating non-celebrities, we all want to know the backstory. While some were their fans before dating these celebrities, others didn’t even know about them – we hear all sorts of stories about these couples.

In a thread, some non-celebrities revealed their tales of dating famous celebrities, and trust us, these are quite intriguing! Let’s read.

1. “She was famous in another country and we met when she was visiting friends in my country. I didn’t clue in that she was famous until our third date. She was really hesitant to explain but when she finally did, I was just like, “Oh, that’s cool”. I didn’t make a big deal out of it, which in retrospect I think preserved our relationship. We’ve been married 7 years now.” -corneroffice_noview

2. “It was surreal with very little private time for him to be himself. I knew him from high school, before fame, so he liked being himself around me. Ultimately, he became very controlling (because no one tells them no) and upset. The social and financial power imbalance is always present.” -Revolutionary-Low257

3. “We met in a random club when he showed up for a surprise performance. The weekend after he left town, he flew me to his hometown and we spent 3 days together, which ended in me meeting his mom and sisters. Before I left, he asked me to stay with him, quit my job, and commit to a relationship. Then he wrote a song about me (which made me sound like a bitch) and it played on the radio constantly for the next few months.” -Kaysie

4. “I dated an actor, and he took me to a party, where ALL the celebrities were there. He left with an actress. I met enough celebrities that night so I didn’t care and I did get invited to more parties. I was blown away by the fact that it was all the same people at every single party.” -KookyMycologist2506

5. “I dated a famous female heavy metal musician for a while. The long-distance/constant travel thing ended up being very much not for me so we ended things.” -ElDuderino2112

6. “My grandmother’s ex-husband dated Marilyn Monroe. His family helped my great great grandparents escape from Germany at the start of World War 2.” -googlecre8

7. “I got set up on a blind date with a very famous woman who was very pleasant. The restaurant was high-end and overpriced. We talked about our jobs and normal stuff. At the end of the date, she said she was interested in me and agreed to another date where we dressed up and went out. I took her to a place that makes some of the best fried chicken. We bar-hopped before everyone found out. We had a great time. She said it was the most fun date she’s ever been on, but we realized we lived in two different worlds.” -Spider-Ian

8. “My mom dated the man who invented a famous game. I had all of the original ones. We used to go to schools and do demonstrations. Back then, he struggled but eventually, after my mom broke up with him, his company blew up.” -googlecre8

9. “Dated a B-list actress for a bit. At first, it’s all glitz and glamour: red carpet events, VIP passes, rubbing elbows with some big names. But the novelty wears off quickly. Privacy? Forget it. Simple dates like grabbing a coffee became a tactical maneuver with disguises. And fans? Some are cool, but others… let’s just say there’s a reason I now know three different self-defense moves. 10/10 would do again for the stories, 2/10 for the actual dating experience.” -aegret

10. “I dated (and am still friends with) a musician who is fairly famous. Honestly, it was mostly normal. The hardest part was dealing with them being away so often and for such long amounts of time. The nicest part was that I got to do quite a lot of traveling with them, and also met some really cool people (even more famous than they are) through networking events and collaborations.” -ChaoPescado

Some stories sound like a nightmare, some sound like a fairytale – but in the end, these were all quite interesting stories.