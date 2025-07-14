Saina Nehwal announces separation from husband Parupalli Kashyap

From smashing shuttlecocks to smashing hearts, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap’s journey has honestly given every Bollywood scriptwriter some serious FOMO. From meeting as young badminton prodigies to living out a real-life ‘sports duo’ dream, their story was major couple goals for every fan out there. But even the best rallies come to an end. Let’s rewind and relive their entire saga, first serve to final goodbye, and maybe shed a nostalgic tear (or two).

1. The Beginning: Love at First Smash

Meet-cute alert! Saina and Kashyap first crossed paths at Hyderabad’s famous Pullela Gopichand Academy, where shuttle talk was more common than small talk. Training sessions turned into endless banter, late-night pep talks, and a deep friendship that slowly did its slow-mo Bollywood makeover into romance. Their camaraderie wasn’t just adorable; it set the foundation for a decade-long relationship that would steal headlines (and hearts).

2. Tying the Knot: A Match Made in Badminton Heaven

After years of playing doubles with destiny, they made it official on December 14, 2018. Their wedding was an intimate affair with close friends and family, not a Big Fat Indian Shaadi, but 100% pure fairy-tale vibes. For the Indian sporting fraternity, this was bigger than any trophy, the ultimate ‘player-turned-power-couple’ fairytale everyone wanted to swipe right on.

3. Professional Synergy: Coaching and Companionship

What do you get when your partner is also your coach? Peak couple goals and maybe some cheeky on-court drama. Kashyap stepped up not just as Saina’s plus-one, but as a mentor, helping her level up her game in the later stages of her career. Remember that iconic 2019 National Championship victory over PV Sindhu? Yep, Kashyap was right there, proving love and teamwork can literally win matches.

4. The Announcement: Choosing Peace and Growth

Plot twist, guys! On July 13, 2025, Saina dropped a heartfelt Instagram announcement (because where else?), sharing that she and Kashyap were choosing different paths. No drama, no tamasha, just a joint decision to focus on personal growth and happiness. They asked for privacy, proving you can be respectful even when life is an emotional rollercoaster.

5. Public Reaction: Fans and Fellow Athletes Respond

Fans trended their names with messages of hope and nostalgia, while fellow athletes stayed classy, sending in their respect for the duo’s maturity. If there’s one thing everyone agreed on, it’s their unbeatable legacy for Indian badminton. Kya scene tha, seriously!

As Saina and Kashyap serve up new chapters on their own, their story remains peak inspiration for what love, partnership, and mutual respect look like, even in the hardest times. Thinking back, what’s your favourite Saina-Kashyap moment?