In the world of intimacy, it’s easy to fall into the same routines. We all know that adding a little creativity can reignite the spark in any relationship. If you’re looking to spice things up, chair sex positions are an excellent way to explore new angles and sensations. Chairs, stools, and even armchairs can transform into your best bedroom accessories. They offer support, versatility, and a fresh way to experience closeness with your partner.

Whether you’re new to the idea of sex in chair position or you’ve tried a few chair sex styles before, this guide will introduce you to 40 different ways to enjoy each other. From gentle and romantic to bold and adventurous, these positions cover the full spectrum of what you and your partner might want to explore.

So grab a sturdy chair, make sure it’s in a safe spot, and let’s dive into some exciting seat sex positions that are sure to bring a new level of intimacy to your relationship.

1. The Classic Sit and Straddle

One partner sits comfortably on the chair while the other straddles them, facing them directly. This position allows for deep eye contact and close body contact, making it perfect for both passionate and intimate moments. This is one of the Simple Sex Positions For Beginners.

2. Reverse Straddle

In this variation, the partner on top faces away from the seated partner. This gives a new perspective and different angles of penetration, making it an exciting twist on the classic straddle.

3. The Side Saddle

The seated partner turns slightly to the side while the other partner straddles one of their thighs. This position allows for stimulation through grinding and rubbing, while also leaving room for hands to explore.

4. The Lap Dance

Take inspiration from strip clubs with this fun and flirty position. One partner sits in the chair while the other gives a seductive lap dance. This is a great way to build anticipation and tease before moving into deeper intimacy.

5. The Wraparound

The seated partner pulls the other close, wrapping their arms and legs around them. This close, enveloping position is ideal for deep connection and gentle thrusting.

6. The Chair Spread

Have the seated partner spread their legs wide while the other partner stands or kneels between them. This position opens up a lot of space for exploration and can lead to intense pleasure.

7. The Side-by-Side

Both partners sit side by side on the chair, legs intertwined. This is a more intimate, cuddling position that allows for kissing and close contact, with hands free to roam.

8. The Armchair Advantage

If you have an armchair, use its sturdy arms to your advantage. The seated partner can grip the arms of the chair while the other partner positions themselves on top or in front, using the arms for support. This is the best sex position on the chair.

9. The Chair Grind

This is all about friction and rhythm. One partner sits, while the other grinds their hips against them. This can be done facing each other or with one partner’s back to the other.

10. The Edge of the Seat

The seated partner slides to the edge of the chair, providing better access for penetration. The other partner can stand, kneel, or squat in front, creating a dynamic and intense experience. This is also one of the best Car sex positions.

11. The Standing Reverse

One partner stands behind the seated partner, with the seated partner leaning forward slightly. This allows for deeper penetration and can be incredibly arousing, especially with the seated partner’s hands gripping the chair.

12. The Squat and Hold

The standing partner squats over the seated partner, using their thighs and knees for balance. This position takes some strength and stamina but offers a unique angle and a lot of control for the squatting partner.

13. The Chair Hug

Similar to a standing hug but seated, one partner straddles the seated partner with arms wrapped around each other. The close embrace adds emotional intensity to the physical pleasure.

14. The Lazy Lounge

The seated partner leans back, almost reclining, while the other partner climbs on top. This laid-back position is perfect for slow, deep thrusts and a more relaxed session.

15. The Chair Stand

One partner stands on the seat of the chair, while the other kneels or stands on the floor in front of them. This height difference can lead to some interesting angles and is ideal for oral sex.

16. The Full Embrace

The seated partner sits with legs open wide, while the other partner sits on top, facing them, with legs wrapped around their waist. This full-body contact position is incredibly intimate and allows for both slow and fast-paced movements.

17. The Edge Control

The partner sitting on the edge of the chair takes full control of the rhythm and pace, while the other partner either stands or kneels in front of them. This is a great position for teasing and taking things slow.

18. The Cross-Legged Rider

The seated partner crosses their legs, providing a firm base. The other partner sits on top, riding them in a cross-legged style. This adds some pressure and tightness, which can enhance sensations.

19. The Chair Missionary

Just like the traditional missionary position, but with the bottom partner seated. The top partner kneels or stands on the chair, with the seated partner leaning back to allow better access. This is one of the Different Missionary Sex Positions.

20. The Slant

Place the chair at an angle or use an armchair with a slope. The seated partner leans back while the other partner positions themselves at a higher level, creating a slanted, almost diagonal angle for deeper penetration.

21. The Kneeling Seat

One partner kneels on the seat of the chair, while the other either stands behind them or kneels on the floor. This is perfect for those who enjoy rear-entry positions.

22. The Chair Lift

With a strong partner, the seated partner can be lifted slightly off the chair, creating a hovering effect that allows for a new range of motion and deeper connection.

23. The X Marks the Spot

The seated partner crosses their legs at the ankles, while the other partner straddles them. This cross-legged position adds a tightness and pressure that’s different from a standard straddle. This is one of the Unique Sex Position.

24. The Chair Scissors

Both partners sit on the chair, facing each other, with legs intertwined like scissors. This position is intimate and allows for full-body contact, though it requires some flexibility.

25. The Reverse Lap

The seated partner sits on the chair backward, facing the chair back. The other partner then climbs on top, facing the same direction, allowing for deep penetration and a sense of control.

26. The Recliner

Use a reclining chair for this position. The seated partner reclines fully, while the other partner either mounts them or straddles them, allowing for full-body contact and deep penetration.

27. The Floating Chair

Place the chair in the middle of the room, and have one partner sit while the other slowly circles them, teasing and touching. This is a great way to build anticipation before getting down to business.

28. The Ballet Chair

One partner places a foot on the seat of the chair while the other stands behind or in front. This raised leg creates a different angle and can lead to deeper, more intense penetration.

29. The Chair Rocker

The seated partner grips the sides of the chair while the other partner straddles them and rocks back and forth. The rhythm and movement of this position can be very pleasurable.

30. The T-Bone

The seated partner spreads their legs, forming a T with their body. The other partner positions themselves at a right angle, allowing for unique penetration angles and a deep connection.

31. The Chair Spoon

One partner sits and leans back slightly while the other spoons them from behind. This position is great for gentle, close intimacy and allows both partners to use their hands for extra stimulation.

32. The Chair Bridge

The seated partner lifts their hips off the chair, creating a bridge with their body. The other partner can then either stand or kneel in front, creating a deep angle for penetration.

33. The Captain’s Chair

The seated partner grips the arms of the chair, holding themselves steady while the other partner mounts them. This position is great for adding a bit of dominance and control into the mix.

34. The Chair Slide

The seated partner slides down the chair until they’re almost off the edge, with the other partner either standing or kneeling in front. This creates a unique angle for both partners. This is also one of the best Couch sex positions.

35. The Spinning Chair

If you have a swivel chair, use its spinning feature to your advantage. One partner sits and spins slowly while the other either teases or performs oral sex, adding a playful element to the encounter.

36. The Chair Embrace

The seated partner pulls the other into a close embrace, with both partners using their hands to explore each other’s bodies. This position is perfect for slow, sensual lovemaking.

37. The Top Down

One partner stands on the chair, while the other kneels on the floor. This position is ideal for oral sex and adds a bit of height difference for a new experience.

38. The Chair Thrust

The seated partner braces themselves on the chair, allowing the other partner to control the thrusting from above. This position gives the top partner full control over speed and depth.

39. The Squeeze

The seated partner squeezes their thighs together, creating a tighter space for the other partner to penetrate. This position enhances sensations and adds a layer of intensity.

40. The Hovering Chair

The seated partner sits at the very edge of the chair, while the other partner hovers above them, either standing or kneeling on the chair. This position allows for a lot of control over the angle and depth of penetration, and the hovering partner can adjust their height to change things up during the act.

So, next time you’re in the mood to mix things up, grab a chair and try one of these creative and intimate ideas. You might just discover a new favorite way to connect with your partner.

