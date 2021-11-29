Keeping the societal pressure aside, I hope you know having kids or not having one, marrying some, or staying single is your choice. You should not let anyone take that choice away from you.

But before taking that decision, it's best to know from people who have been there before. This Reddit thread has some tips and things you should know.

1. "Marriage was institutionalized so that there’s a decent framework to address the natural physical and emotional needs of humans. If you know that you are better off without it now (and in the future), it’s a conscious decision you should make."

2. "I totally believe in a child-free life. Totally like totally fucking believe it. Nobody should come on this planet and face these hardships and see the inequality on this planet."



3. "I’m great with people but I’m just not that person who wants a companion/spouse/partner/. I’m a pretty balanced person. I am very self-sufficient. I just don’t see a future where I’d want to be with someone. I didn’t even have to sit down and actively make a decision to be marriage-free. I just grew old, dodged the topic, and never really felt the need to either justify myself or want to give up and find someone. I have been around enough married couples with kids, without kids. That never really evoked any emotions within me. The only time I felt relieved was when I came to know about education costs and that I don’t have to bear them."



4. "The idea may seem liberating now but one should have something else to tie one's life to. Maybe some kind of work, hobby, etc, otherwise this may lead to a vacuum in one's life. Also, with time even the nature of our attachment with these activities is bound to change. In the last year during the shutdown, I think most people have learned how dangerous loneliness can be. Also do read about midlife crises amongst people in their late 40's. Unmarried life could be worse with a midlife crisis."



5. "It is good and should not be demonized like 'oh, they aren’t married. Must have a bad character' I would prefer to adopt a child if I ever want one. I have no opinions on marriage."



6. "As a person who has thought about this plenty of times as well I think firstly you need to decide if this is something you genuinely believe in. This shouldn’t be something that you just consider as a fad because someone else is doing so. Also, I’m not sure how liberating it can be given it is your choice of having a child irrespective of the pressure that others put on you. Also just remember one thing, no matter what this is not a decision that you should be taking alone. It has to be taken alongside your partner who should have equal representation in making this decision."



7. "It probably feels ok when you’re young and healthy. As long as you don’t feel lonely as you grow older and have something to always look forward to, you should be ok. Maybe having pets is a good idea."



8. "Obviously to each their own but unlike in western countries, it's very difficult to date or to find companionship at an older age outside of marriage in India. So think long and hard before you decide."



9. "No marriage, no kids, and no pets. Decided it long back in my early 20s. It’s like inviting trouble when you can live for yourself and have clean sheets and buy whatever if you want and travel wherever you want without any responsibilities. Also, this country is way too overcrowded. People really shouldn’t be reproducing anymore."



10. "It's the best, stress-free, pocket full money life. You were supposed to live here, so do that. And I'm not against the idea either, but first, secure your future to a great extent and keep your circle small. Most importantly, detach from this toxic Indian society."



11. "I think being childfree and marriage-free should be normalised in our society and it shouldn't be anyone's concern other than the individual. I believe marriage and children tie you down to various responsibilities. So if you are willing to take those responsibilities then go ahead but don't take this decision in a rush. Your decisions will also affect the person who will be born from you and the person you are tied down to."



