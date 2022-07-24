Are you in a relationship? Have you been together for a long time, but something still seems off? You might see the signs that your relationship is not working out, but maybe denying it just because you don't want it to be true. But if there's the slightest doubt in your mind about where your relationship is heading, then you should read some of these early, non-obvious signs which show that a relationship might be coming to an end, shared by people who have been through it.

1. Just hanging out becomes a chore more than a pleasure.

2. When others talk about your significant other to you, and you get a little exasperated, or a little wince/groan on your face when they say their name.

When hearing your partner's name makes you groan instead of bringing a smile, it's kinda a sure shot sign that your relationship is coming to an end.

3. When you start feeling nostalgic for the relationship you're currently in.

4. When you are a companion, someone to keep them from feeling alone while they go about their life.

5. Even fights are one-sided. The other person just stops trying to resolve the issues.

6. He became more distant. I chalked this up to the challenges he was facing as he started a new and very difficult career.

7. He stopped making sacrifices for me. He had to move away for six months for training for his new job and he wouldn’t come to see me on weekends because he was so “busy”. This made sense, at the time. But now I realize that while sometimes he probably was busy if he had been feeling the same way about our relationship as he used to, he would have made the time at least some of the time.

8. He stopped saying I love you.

9. I started questioning whether I should tell him things.

10. When your SO seems totally disinterested in talking to you. You try to start a conversation, and they just give you one-word or one-sentence answers.

11. When you don't see each other for a few days, and you're not excited to get back together.

12. When their quirks that you used to find endearing now make you want to commit violence.

13. When you're spending time with them and you'd rather be anywhere else. When conversations with them become dry and boring, that's a big one too.

14. When he/she no longer bothers to get upset or angry with you. It shows they have checked out and think of you as a stranger.

15. When you feel like you have to make excuses about your SO to others. (Why they do what they do. Why they said what they said etc.)

16. When it starts to feel like a bottomless pit. No matter how much effort you put into it, things don't improve and you get less and less back every day.

17. Ask yourself "would you two be friends if you weren't in a relationship?"

18. When you take a trip together and argue the whole time.

19. You feel strongly about something but you don't want to talk about it because you know it'll just become an argument that won't be resolved satisfactorily.

20. The brief terrifying, numbing thought of "is this going to be the rest of my life?"

21. Knowing that your SO is physically in the room with you, but feeling that mentally, they are very far away from you.

22. When you get an urge to ask people about symptoms of a failing relationship.

23. Being with them feels like an obligation, their quirks drive you away from them subconsciously, you're only trying for the sake of keeping up a social veil of perfection.

If you have made it through to the end of this article and related to even some of the points, then you need to ask yourself whether your relationship is working out or not. It might be hard to see at first, but breaking up could be a better idea than staying in an unhappy relationship. It might be time to let it go because you deserve to be happy.

