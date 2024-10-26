The world of adult entertainment is home to some of the most famous and influential performers, with many stars rising to global fame due to their unique talents, appearances, and impact on the industry. These performers often have huge fan bases, successful business ventures, and impressive net worths. In this article, we’ll take a look at the top 10 pornstars in the world, delving into their careers, achievements, and why they are considered among the best pornstars in the business.

From legendary icons who have been in the industry for decades to fresh faces who are rapidly becoming fan favorites, this list highlights the most popular pornstars in the world right now. Each of these stars has made their mark in different ways, but they all share one thing: they are among the best pornstars that fans can’t stop talking about. Let’s explore who these incredible stars are.

1. Olivia Austin

Olivia, a Polish native born on 19 August 1988, began her journey as a nurse before venturing into the world of sexual modeling, where her bold choices soon opened doors to her first casting opportunities. Since making her debut in 2014, her career has skyrocketed. She has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Brazzers, Digital Playground, Hustler, Bangbros, Naughty America, and Reality Kings, which earned her two AVN Award nominations. Despite her relatively short time in the spotlight, Olivia has appeared in over 280 films.

2. Jada Fire

Jada Fire, a legendary figure in the adult film industry, was born in 1974 as Tenisha Roberta Myles within the City of Angels. She built an impressive career with over 400 films to her name and numerous awards recognizing her exceptional performances. Though she retired in 2012, her influence remains strong, captivating fans and inspiring many. With her striking red hair and electrifying presence on screen, Jada Fire isn’t just a successful adult film star—she’s also an entrepreneur, a passionate advocate for sex education, and a trailblazer in the industry.

3. Eva Angelina

Eva Angelina, an American adult film star was born on 14 March 1985, California, United States. She has won numerous awards, including the 2007 NightMoves Award and the 2008 AVN, XRCO, and XBIZ Awards for Best Actress and Female Performer of the Year. Inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame in 2018, she began her career in 2003 at age 18 after answering a newspaper ad. Known for her signature look of wearing glasses during performances, she was named one of Maxim’s top 12 female porn stars in 2010. By 2014, she had earned a real estate license and planned to transition away from the industry.

4. Abella Danger

Abella Danger, born on November 19, 1995, is an American former pornographic actress, director, and erotic model from Miami, Florida. She made her adult film debut in 2014 for Bang Bros before moving to Los Angeles. Recognized as one of the industry’s most popular performers, she has also directed films and worked as an erotic model. She co-hosted the 2023 AVN Awards and was named “Most Popular Female Performer” at the Fifth Annual Pornhub Awards. She has done over 900 films and have a net worth of $6 million.

5. Lana Rhoades

Lana Rhoades became one of the most popular pornstars in the world in a very short time. Born on September 6, 1996, in Chicago, Illinois, she entered the industry in 2016 and quickly became a fan favorite. Known for her stunning looks and performances, Lana retired from adult films in 2018 but remains an influential figure in the industry. She has done a total of 70 movies and has a net worth of $20 million.

6. Angela White

Angela White began her career in the adult industry at 18, starting with adult modeling in 2003. She gained recognition for her performances and later released her debut hardcore porn DVD in 2011. Often referred to as “Australia’s most well-known adult performer” and dubbed “The Meryl Streep of Porn” by The Daily Beast, White launched her official website in 2013. She has done over 500 films and has a net worth of over $8 million.

7. Riley Reid

Riley Reid, born July 9, 1991, is an American pornographic actress who entered the industry in 2010 at 19, initially using the stage name Paige Riley. She quickly gained recognition, winning the 2013 XBIZ Award for Best New Starlet and the 2014 Female Performer of the Year, making her the first to win both consecutively. Reid has appeared on lists like LA Weekly’s “Next Jenna Jameson” and CNBC’s “The Dirty Dozen.” Inducted into the XRCO Hall of Fame in 2021, she now produces her own content, runs a clothing line called Eighteen Plus, and launched an AI model, Clona, in 2023. She has worked in over 800 movies and has a net worth of $12 million.

8. Eva Elfie

Yulia Sergeyevna Romanova, professionally known as Eva Elfie, is a Russian pornographic actress, model, and YouTuber. Born on May 27, 1997, she began her career in 2018 with erotic modeling before transitioning into adult films. Her first video on Pornhub quickly gained popularity, earning her millions of views by 2020, and she became one of the top-ranked performers on the platform. In 2020, Elfie won the XBIZ Europa Award for “Female Clip Artist of the Year,” and in 2021, she received the AVN Award for “Best New Foreign Starlet.” She has been part of over 100 movies and has a net worth of $1.5 million.

9. Mia Malkova

Mia Malkova, born July 1, 1992, is an American pornographic actress who has gained widespread recognition. She has won several awards, including the 2014 AVN Award for Best New Starlet and the 2017 XBIZ Award for Best Actress. Malkova has also appeared in Indian films directed by Ram Gopal Varma and started livestreaming on Twitch in 2022.

Before joining the adult industry, Malkova worked in food service, including at McDonald’s. She rose to fame as Twistys’ 2013 Treat of the Year and signed contracts with companies like Hard X. Malkova has also appeared in music videos, such as G-Eazy’s “Still Be Friends” and Ninja Sex Party’s “Wondering Tonight.” As of 2022, she continues to gain popularity as a Twitch streamer and OnlyFans creator.

10. Emily Willis

Emily Willis, born in 1999, is an American-Argentinian former pornographic actress. She rose to fame after debuting in 2018, starring in over 700 films by the end of 2023. Willis won multiple AVN Awards, including Female Performer of the Year in 2021. She was introduced to the industry by Andre Garcia, a recruiter she met on Tinder, and filmed her first scenes for GirlsDoPorn. In May 2020, Willis starred in her first double penetration scene for The Insatiable Emily Willis, produced by Jules Jordan. She has worked with popular performers like Damon Dice, Ramón Nomar, and Ariana Marie. She has been part of over 400 movies and has a net worth of over $2 million.

11. Mia Khalifa

Mia Khalifa, born in 1993, is a Lebanese-American media personality and former pornographic actress. She moved to the United States with her family in 2001 and briefly worked in the adult film industry for about three months starting in October 2014. During that short period, she became the most-viewed performer on Pornhub, gaining widespread attention, particularly after a controversial scene in which she wore a hijab. In 2015, she was voted Pornhub’s “Number 1 Porn Star” and remained a highly searched performer in the years that followed. After leaving the adult industry, Khalifa transitioned into a career as a social media personality, webcam model, and sports commentator. As of now, her net worth is estimated to be around $8 million and has been part of over 28 films.

12. Lena Paul

Lena Paul, a stunning 5’4″ brunette, was born on October 12, 1993, in DeLand, Florida. She started her journey in the adult entertainment industry as a webcam model before making her debut in explicit hardcore films at age 22 with Big Naturals in April 2016. Since then, Paul has worked with prominent adult websites like Mofos and Reality Kings. She has a net worth of approx. $1 million.



13. Brandi Love

Tracey Lynn Livermore, professionally known as Brandi Love, is an American pornographic actress born on March 29, 1973. She is a member of both the AVN and XRCO Halls of Fame. Love launched her career in 2003 by creating her own amateur pornography website. In 2006, she and her husband, Chris Potoski, co-founded Naked Rhino Media, a company focused on niche adult content. In 2013, Kelly Madison Media announced the development of a new website for Love, along with new content production. Aside from her work in adult films, Love authored the book Getting Wild Sex from Your Conservative Woman in 2008 and appeared on the show Penn & Teller: Bullshit! in an episode titled “The War on Porn.” She has an estimated net worth of $8 million and has been part of over 400 movies.

13. Cory Chase

Cory Chase, was born on February 25, 1981, in New Jersey. She started her career in the adult entertainment industry by sharing intimate videos of herself with her husband online. Over the years, Cory has worked with several well-known adult websites and companies, including Brazzers, BangBros, Mofos, Pure Mature, Digital Sin, Fetish Network, Reality Kings, and Naughty America. She has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

14. Natasha Nice

Natasha Nice was born in France and moved to California when she was just three years old. Before entering the adult industry, she worked at a burger joint and graduated from a private school in Hollywood. At 18, she decided to step into the adult entertainment industry in 2006, quickly gaining recognition for her work in explicit films. Natasha has collaborated with well-known brands like Brazzers and Reality Kings. In May 2010, she took control of her career by launching her official website. Throughout her journey, she has earned multiple award nominations, including a nod for Best New Starlet at the 2008 AVN Awards and a nomination for Porn Star Site of the Year at the 2011 XBIZ Awards.

15. Serenity Cox

Serenity Cox, a Canadian adult content creator and actress from Toronto, has been making waves since she entered the industry in 2020. She’s collaborated with top production houses like Brazzers and Vixen Media Group, while also creating her own independent content, which has earned her multiple awards. In June 2024, Serenity reached a major milestone by signing an exclusive contract with Vixen, solidifying her status as one of the industry’s rising stars. Her net worth is approx. $1 million.

16. Adriana Chechik

Adriana Chechik, born on November 4, 1991, is an American pornographic actress, media personality, and Twitch streamer. By 2022, she had largely stepped away from the adult film industry to focus on livestreaming video games on Twitch. In October 2022, during TwitchCon, she suffered a serious injury, breaking her back after jumping into a shallow foam pit at the event. Since then, Adriana has shared her recovery journey with her followers, offering a glimpse into her resilience and strength. Before entering the adult film industry, Adriana Chechik worked as a dancer at Scarlett’s Cabaret in Hallandale Beach, Florida. In May 2013, she signed a one-year contract with Erotique Entertainment/ She gained mainstream attention with an appearance on The Howard Stern Show and a feature in Cosmopolitan magazine. Reportedly, her net worth is around $3 million, and has done over 500 movies.

17. Dani Daniels

Dani Daniels, born on September 23, 1989, in Southern California, began her career as a nude art model before transitioning to the adult entertainment industry at age 21 in 2011. She has worked with top companies like Brazzers and Wicked Pictures and has won over 20 industry awards. Beyond adult films, Dani hosts Dinner With Dani on Amazon Prime, a roundtable discussion on porn, sex, and relationships. She has also launched her own streetwear line on ShopDDBox.com and is an accomplished painter under her real name, Kira Lee. Her artwork has been showcased in galleries across LA, NYC, London, and at Art Basel, with one of her paintings exhibited at the Lyman Allyn Museum in Connecticut.

18. Ava Addams

Ava Addams, born Alexia Roy on September 16, 1981, in Gibraltar, is of French and Italian descent. She spent most of her childhood in Houston, Texas, where she identified as a Goth girl in high school. At 18, Ava began her career by posing for nude and fetish photo shoots, eventually modeling for Playboy. She entered the adult film industry, initially performing in solo and girl-on-girl scenes. In 2012, she was nominated for an AVN Award for MILF/Cougar Performer of the Year. She has done over 300 movies and has a net worth of $4 million.

19. Alexis Texas

Alexis Texas, born on May 25, 1985, is an American pornographic actress known as one of the industry’s most popular performers. By 2020, she had amassed around 3.8 million Instagram followers, cementing her fame. In 2022, she was inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame. Born on the Naval Base Panama Canal Zone, Alexis was raised in Castroville, Texas. She is of Puerto Rican, Norwegian, and German descent. Alexis attended Texas State University, where she studied respiratory care therapy and earned an associate’s degree. At 21, while working at a restaurant, she was offered an opportunity to enter the adult film industry, marking the start of her career. She has a net worth of $3 million dollars.

20. Sara Jay

Born in 14 November 1977, Sara Jay made her debut in the adult film industry in 2001. Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, she studied psychology at the University of Cincinnati, supporting herself through college by working as a stripper. After completing her studies, Sara moved to Las Vegas to pursue a career in adult films. She has since become well-known, particularly for her performances in interracial scenes. In 2009, she earned the Urban X Award for “Best Interracial Star.” She has done over 400 movies and has a net worth of $5 million.

21. Lexi Belle

Lexi Belle, born on August 5, 1987, in Independence, Louisiana, also spent time living in McComb, Mississippi. While working at a video store, Lexi was discovered by someone who had seen her MySpace profile and invited her into the adult film industry. She started in the industry at age 18 in 2005, and quickly gained recognition, earning a nomination for Best New Starlet at the 2009 AVN Awards. Over the years, she won several accolades, including the Adam Film World Guide Award for Teen Dream of the Year (2008), the XRCO Award for Cream Dream (2010), and in 2011, she was named one of the 12 most popular stars in porn by CNBC. She has net worth of $3 million and has done over 500 movies.

22. Nicole Aniston

Nicole Aniston made her adult film debut in 2009 with Sticky Video and gained wider recognition in 2010 after working with Reality Kings. In 2012, Aniston became Penthouse Pet of the Month and was named Pet of the Year in 2013. She began working with Brazzers in 2012, starring in popular scenes, including Brazzers House 2. Aniston launched her own website in 2013, offering exclusive content, which has won multiple awards. Aniston also pursued feature dancing, making appearances across the U.S. from 2017 to 2019.

23. Jenna Jameson

Jenna Jameson is often referred to as “The Queen of Porn” and is undoubtedly one of the most famous pornstars in the world. Born on April 9, 1974, in Las Vegas, Nevada, she started her career in the early 1990s and became a cultural icon. Jenna helped bring the adult industry into the mainstream and has since transitioned into business ventures. She has a net worth of $30 million and has been part of 200 movies.

24. Tori Black

Tori Black is one of the most decorated pornstars in the world, with multiple AVN Performer of the Year awards to her name. Born on August 26, 1988, in Seattle, Washington, Tori started her career in 2007 and quickly gained recognition for her beauty and performances. Tori was the first person to win AVN’s Female Performer of the Year two years in a row. She has a net worth of $3 million and has been part of over 300 movies.

25. Jesse Jane

Jesse Jane, born Cindy Taylor on July 16, 1980, in Fort Worth, Texas, is an iconic pornstar who has been in the industry since 2002. She has starred in numerous blockbuster adult films and has become one of the most recognizable names in the industry. Jesse has appeared in mainstream movies and TV shows, further cementing her as a crossover star. She has done over 200 movies and has a net worth of $8 million.

26. Kagney Linn Karter

Kagney Linn Karter, born on March 28, 1987, in Houston, Texas, is known for her blonde bombshell looks and high-energy performances. She has been a prominent figure in the adult industry since 2008. Kagney won several awards during the early stages of her career, including AVN’s Best New Starlet. She ahs done over 300 movies and has a net worth of $2 million.

27. Kayden Kross

Kayden Kross, born on September 15, 1985, in Sacramento, California, is not only a pornstar but also a successful director and writer. She’s known for her stunning performances and artistic direction. Kayden is married to Manuel Ferrara and has transitioned into a successful career as a director. She has been part of over 100 movies, both as an actor and a director, and has a net worth of over $4.5 million.

28. Nikki Benz

Nikki Benz, born Alla Monchak on December 11, 1981, in Mariupol, Ukraine, is one of the most recognizable pornstars in the world. Nikki has been in the industry since 2002 and has won numerous awards. Nikki was inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame in 2016. She has been part of over 500 movies and has a $3 million net worth.

29. Gianna Michaels

Gianna Michaels, born on June 6, 1983, in Seattle, Washington, was one of the most popular stars during her time in the industry. She’s known for her curvy figure and bold performances. Despite retiring from adult films, Gianna remains a favorite among fans and is still highly searched online. She has done over 400 movies and has a net worth of over $2 million.

30. Kendra Lust

Kendra Lust, born on September 18, 1978, in Madison Heights, Michigan, is a popular MILF pornstar who has been in the industry since 2012. She is known for her curvaceous figure and captivating performances. Kendra Lust is also a producer and director, expanding her influence in the adult industry.. She has net worth of over $5 million and has done movies over 300.

31. Megan Rain

Megan Rain, born on June 13, 1996, in Palm Springs, California, became an instant hit in the industry due to her petite frame and youthful looks. She began her career in 2014. Megan Rain won the AVN Award for Best New Starlet in 2016.

32. Violet Myers

Violet Myers, born on February 24, 1997, in Los Angeles, California, is one of the newer stars in the adult industry. Known for her curvy figure and cosplay performances, Violet has quickly garnered a large following. Violet is a big anime fan and often incorporates that into her performances. She has a net worth of over $1 million and has done over 200 films.

33. Anissa Kate

Anissa Kate, born on May 7, 1987, in Lyon, France, is known for her sultry looks and captivating performances. She has been a prominent figure in the industry since 2011. Anissa has won multiple awards, including AVN’s Female Foreign Performer of the Year. She has done over 400 movies and has a net worth of over $3 million.

34. Elsa Jean

Elsa Jean, born on September 1, 1996, in North Canton, Ohio, is known for her petite frame and girl-next-door persona. She started her career in 2015 and quickly became one of the best-known performers. Elsa has a huge following on social media and is a popular model outside of adult films. She has done over 300 films and has a net worth of $1.5 million.

35. Dillion Harper

Dillion Harper, born on September 27, 1991, in Florida, is known for her cute looks and innocent demeanor. She started her career in 2012 and has since become a top performer. Dillion has appeared on mainstream platforms such as Howard Stern. She has a net worth of over $2 million and has done 300 films.

36. Maddy O’Reilly

Maddy O’Reilly, born on May 3, 1990, in Mount Airy, North Carolina, entered the industry in 2011 and quickly became one of the top performers. She is known for her red hair and passionate performances. Maddy has also directed several adult films. She has done over 400 movies and has a $1 million net worth.

37. Madison Ivy

Madison Ivy, born on June 14, 1989, in Bayern, Germany, is known for her petite frame and intense performances. She entered the industry in 2008 and has become a fan favorite. Madison is a certified yoga instructor and incorporates her fitness routine into her performances. She has over $1.5 million of net worth and has been part of 300 movies.

38. Alina Lopez

Alina Lopez, born on September 6, 1995, in Seattle, Washington, is known for her stunning looks and engaging performances. She entered the industry in 2017 and has quickly made a name for herself. Alina has a large following on OnlyFans and social media, where she shares personal content. She has done over 300 movies and has a net worth of over $1 million.

39. Rachel Starr

Rachel Starr, born on November 26, 1983, in Burleson, Texas, has been a fan favorite since entering the industry in 2007. She is known for her stunning looks and energetic performances. Rachel Starr is highly active on social media, where she engages with her fans regularly. She has a net worth of over $3 million and has done 300 movies.

40. Alexis Fawx

Alexis Fawx, born in Pennsylvania, grew up in a small town and often visited dance clubs in Washington DC, Baltimore, and NYC. After serving 3½ years in the Air Force following her father’s passing, she transitioned to the adult film industry at 35 in 2010. Starting with BangBros in Florida, she later worked with major studios like Reality Kings, Elegant Angel, and Naughty America. Known for her performances, Alexis has been nominated for several awards, including AVN’s “Best Supporting Actress” and “MILF Performer of the Year” in 2017.

41. Aletta Ocean

Aletta Ocean, born Dora Varga on December 14, 1987, in Budapest, Hungary, is a top performer from Europe. She began her career in 2007 and has become one of the most recognizable names worldwide. Aletta Ocean has won several European adult industry awards and is known for her glamorous appearance. She has done over 400 films and has a net worth of over $2 million.

42. Remy LaCroix

Remy LaCroix, born on June 26, 1988, in San Francisco, California, is known for her natural beauty and down-to-earth personality. She began her career in 2011. Remy has won multiple AVN awards and was known for her hula-hoop performances before entering the adult industry. She has over $1 million of net worth and has been part of 300 movies.

43. Madison Scott

Madison Scott, born on July 13, 1988, in Tempe, Arizona, was a fan favorite during her time in the industry. Known for her petite frame and energetic performances, she was active between 2007 and 2010. Madison Scott retired early to focus on her personal life, but her work remains highly searched. She has done over 100 films and has a net worth of $500,000.

44. Aurora Snow

Aurora Snow, born on November 26, 1981, in Santa Maria, California, is a retired adult film star who made a significant impact on the industry during her career. She started in 2000 and retired in 2012. Aurora Snow is now a writer and has contributed articles to various mainstream publications. She has done over 600 films and has a net worth over $1 million.

45. Phoenix Marie

Phoenix Marie, born Melissa Marie Hutchison on September 21, 1981, in Riverside, California, is known for her curvaceous figure and versatile performances. She began her career in 2006. Phoenix has also appeared in several mainstream shows and movies, including Sons of Anarchy. She has worked in over 500 films and has over $2 million of net worth.

46. Asa Akira

Asa Akira, born on January 3, 1986, in Manhattan, New York, is one of the most successful Asian-American performers in the industry. She began her career in 2006 and is also an author and director. Asa Akira has written two memoirs, Insatiable and Dirty Thirty. Asa Akira has written two memoirs, Insatiable and Dirty Thirty. She has done over 500 films and has a net worth of $4 million.

47. Tiffany Tatum

Tiffany Tatum, born on August 14, 1997, in Budapest, Hungary, is one of the rising stars in the European adult industry. She started her career in 2017 and has quickly become a fan

48. Allie Haze

Allie Haze, born Brittany Sturtevant on May 10, 1987, in California, is of Dutch and Latin heritage. Growing up in a small town in San Bernardino County, Allie embraced her tomboy side but also took part in pageants, modeling, and stage theater from a young age. At 22, she began working in the adult entertainment industry and quickly gained attention, signing an exclusive contract with Vivid Entertainment in 2011. That same year, she won the XRCO Award for New Starlet and the AVN Award for Most Outrageous Scene. Today, she resides in Los Angeles, California.

49. Jenna Haze

Allie Haze has garnered multiple industry accolades, including the 2003 AVN Award for Best New Starlet and the 2009 AVN Award for Female Performer of the Year, making her only the second performer to win both. She began her career in adult films in 2001, signing an exclusive contract with Jill Kelly Productions from 2002 to 2005, where she primarily worked in scenes with women. In 2012, Haze retired from performing, sharing her decision in a YouTube video and press release, though she hinted at potential future work in directing and production.

50. Traci Lords

Traci Lords, born Nora Louise Kuzma on May 7, 1968, in Steubenville, Ohio, is a highly controversial and iconic figure in the adult industry due to her career’s early and tumultuous beginnings. She rose to fame quickly after entering the adult industry in the early 1980s, where she starred in numerous films and became one of the most sought-after stars of the time.

However, her career was marred by a significant controversy when it was revealed that she had entered the industry underage, using a fake ID. Nearly all of her adult films were pulled from circulation, and the revelation had a massive impact on the industry’s regulatory standards. Despite the scandal, Lords transitioned successfully to mainstream entertainment, leaving adult films behind and working in acting, writing, and music. She has worked in over 80 movies and has a net worth of $7 million.

Conclusion

These top 50 pornstars in the world have not only excelled in their careers but have also shaped the adult entertainment industry in various ways. Their fame, fortune, and influence prove that they are truly the best pornstars in the world.