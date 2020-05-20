In a feed full of #CoupleGoals and huge romantic gestures, I came across this old-school love story on Humans Of Bombay about a couple who just completed 71 years together.

And their story made me realise that love is not only always rainbows and butterflies but a lot of hard work. It is sticking together with each other through thick and thin and hitting a home run with every curveball that life throws at you, together. And that gave me major #CoupleGoals.

Met through the fate of their matched kundlis and with an age gap of ten years, the now 100-year-old hopeless romantic husband reveals how he fell in love with his wife the first time he saw her.



Though never in his wildest dreams did he think that she would say 'yes' to marrying a man who was ten years older to her but to his surprise she did and that was the beginning of a love-filled roller coaster ride.

Living in a joint family with very strict rules and very little money, the couple had to skip their honeymoon period to hustle and struggle to build a life together. The hopeless romantic husband opens up about how he couldn't even afford to get her a saree:

But she never complained. She supported me as I worked in the family business & looked after my health; I wasn’t allowed to skip my walk at 5:30 AM!

With an aim to build a beautiful home with his now 90-year-old wife, the couple took a leap of faith and the husband decided to start something of his own. Even though the world was against his "reckless" decision, the love of his life stood by his side like a rock.

We didn’t have much, but she made me feel like the richest man when she sat by my side after a long day. After 17 years of saving every penny, we made that dream a reality.

After spending most of their youth sticking together, figuring things out and trying not to get knocked down by the harsh waves of life, this couple finally had the time to stop and smell the roses. They found joy and solace in everyday activities:

Every morning, I’d make the bed, while she made the softest dosas. In the evenings, she’d pick flowers from our garden, & I’d peek through my newspaper to gaze at her. Carnatic music filled the air at home & every sunday, we had a concert date.

After completing 71 beautiful years together, sticking through various ups and downs and creating a beautiful family together, the hopeless romantic husband tells us how his love for his wife has only increased:

I’ve lived a century now, & I still need her advice on the smallest things. My kids tease me & ask, ‘Did your wife say ‘yes’ to this?’ & we both laugh. Last year, on our 71st anniversary we renewed our vows because 2 kids, 4 grandkids & 2 great-grandkids later, one lifetime is simply not enough to celebrate our love.

This inspiring love story describing the real hardships of true love makes me believe in happily ever afters.

All images are sourced from Humans of Bombay unless mentioned otherwise.