The act of sex is sometimes more complicated than what meets the eye. Intimacy is a delicate thing, and without it, sex can end up feeling a little tasteless. One of the ways in which we can build intimacy is by building trust with our partner(s). And that can be done by being careful of what they’re fearsome or insecure about. That’s why this Reddit thread where people have shared their fears about having sex is so interesting, because those of us who are a little clueless and have trouble reading social cues, can learn how to be more sensitive by reading these.

Credit: Giphy Here, read on to know more: 1. “That, despite my best efforts, she’ll just sigh and say ‘Ok stop there, this isn’t doing anything for me.'” – themorganator4 Credit: Giphy 2. “‘My dick isn’t small, it’s your massive vagina.'” – Dawn_Of_The_Dave Credit: Giphy 3. “My ex-wife told me that she never enjoyed sex with me after 10 years… Which is untrue, but Jesus Christ did it screw me up mentally. I still am shaken up about all the mean opinions someone I expected to spend my life with has of me.” – Dumpfrumperson· Credit: Giphy 4. “That my vagina has a weird smell/taste. That I might fart in certain positions. That I’ll have some weird discharge that will gross him out (I had a persistent yeast infection in the past). That I might get pregnant.” – El_Vet_Mac Credit: Giphy 5. “One of mine came to life when I first met my current girlfriend. We were on our first holiday as a couple and were doing the deed one night, she was on the bed on all fours with her butt hanging off the bed while I stood at the edge of the bed. Then the BIGGEST, FATTEST, HAIRIEST spider crawled across her butt. I was so startled that I couldn’t even make a noise at first and staggered back lmao.” – Trundle_The_Great18 Credit: Giphy 6. “I was with a girl who liked to do it in the frog position (where she’s on top, hunkered down with her feet on the bed, bouncing on my slab). Dude I wish I could have enjoyed that shit. But every time I felt my dickhead come close to slipping out, I’d have a mini panic attack thinking she was about to snap my root off. She was a thick Puerto Rican girl, too — so she was generating some power. Felt like one misjudged stroke and I was gonna get my shit crushed like a Koopa troopa.” – How_that_convo_went· Credit: Giphy 7. “That this moment of extreme physical and emotional vulnerability is exploited by my partner to not respect my boundaries or abuse me.” – TetsukoUmezawa Credit: Giphy 8. “Shitting myself while getting fucked. Sometimes that thang just hits a certain way and makes me feel like I’m about to shit myself and it’s hard to clench that sphincter while getting railed.” – Pocketsess89 Credit: Giphy 9 “Having her fart in my mouth if I’m going down on her and licking her butt hole.” – Maleficent_Seat7850 Credit: Giphy 10. “I’ve always had an irrational fear of getting distracted by something and losing an erection because of said distraction.” – BrickyRex3423 Credit: Giphy 11. “P R E G N A N C Y.” – Leigh91 Credit: Giphy 12. “She poos on my dick in doggy.” – wetlettuce42· Credit: Giphy These are some very valid fears. After all, sex requires a lot of vulnerability and that’s not as easy to show up with.