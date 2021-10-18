There's a certain age when suddenly the whole world around gets worried about us being married. And if it's an arranged marriage, things can be more complicated. I do not in any way mean to look down upon arranged marriages but let's accept the truth, it can freak people out.

90% of the failed arranged marriages in India is because the parents and relatives are overexcited whereas the couple has zero interest. — Alizeh (@lolo_yaar) October 15, 2021

A 27-year-old Indian guy being pressurised into getting married sought help from Reddit as to how he can prepare himself for arranged marriage. Indians being best at what they do, advised.

Most redditors advised this person to take his time and not rush into marriage just because others want him to.

This one person shared his own experience of arranged marriage at 29.

Arranged or not, marriages come with a hell load of responsibilities. From financial independence to emotional maturity and clarity, there's a lot you need to achieve before you take the plunge.