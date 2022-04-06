When it comes to Indian parents , most would choose arrange over love marriage for their children - a sentiment not shared by a lot of children. Or at least, that's what it looks like basis the responses on this Reddit thread , where someone asked the users if they trust their parents enough for choosing a life partner for them.

Read on.

1. "No. My parents married each other and obviously, they are not good judges of character."

- notthatgreatdane

2. "They helped me to pick the first one. He was a family friend and they adored him. However, he was an abusive ass. I divorced him after five years. I picked the second myself. They had serious reservations. Now, we’ve been happily married for almost 29 years. So, that’s a hard no."

- FireRescue3

3. "My mom set me up on a blind date recently. I am in my 40s. Contrary to what I thought of him when we first met, I actually really like him. I’m curious to see where this goes."

- ives09

4. "Hell no. I don't even trust anyone to order for me when eating out. Let alone to choose a life partner for me lol."

- HonestThoreauAway

5. "Oh, hell no. I love my parents. But, they would definitely choose a good church boy, who'll expect me to still be a virgin."

- lalalameanslove

6. "My answer would be yes. I come from a cultural family and my parents know me well. They know my habits and dislikes. I trust my parents."

- AdorableSwitchBrat

7. "No. I love my parents very much but there are some things that I look for in a life partner that I don't need my parents to know about."

- SweetGlasgowSmile

8. "No, my mom was married and divorced six times."

- NoraSomething

9. "I wouldn't even trust my parents to pick the colour of my socks."

- doomdoggie

10. "No. I would be single forever because they don’t think anyone is good enough for me."

- Mystique111Divine

11. "My mother couldn't do much worse than I did. I'd give her a chance, yes."

- Sea-General-4537

12. "Nope. My parents are very narrow-minded and don't understand that you can't judge someone by the way they look. They chose a guy for my sister and he looked all good but was an abusive piece of shit."

- smartaxx47

13. "Maybe. I think they’d do a pretty good job of finding someone who shares my values and interests."

- queenie_sabrina

14. "Yeah. My partner was introduced to me by my dad. We've been together for a little over a year now and I still can't believe how I got such a great guy and how it all started with our dads being colleagues. It is not in my culture for parents to pick their children's partners and I absolutely had the right to say no, but it is going great so far. So no regrets."

- KopyKet

15. "Absolutely not. Having spent the last 2 decades watching them fail to communicate with each other and dislike each other, I definitely wouldn't trust their judgement."

- chocolate_effort

16. "Yes, because they tried to hook me up with successful sons of their friends and they were cute. Also, my parents have been married for 37 long years."

- taylormarie2132

17. "I trust their judgement. So, if the partner I’ve chosen has a lot of red flags, I’d take them into consideration. But, I definitely wouldn’t want them picking him."

- to-be-determined123

18. "My dad, absolutely. He and I share many values in common and I trust him to put my interests first and make careful and kind decisions. My mother, on the other hand, no."

- YESmynameisYes

19. "Only people in fixed/arranged marriages do this, which I think is ridiculous like in Indian culture."

- Purrtymeow04

20. "No, because I’m a lesbian and my dad’s taste in women is horrible."

- alpalblue83

Would you trust your parents to choose a partner for you?