The word orgasm is often related to sex. I mean, ya, we all love how it makes us feel. But, did you know? There are so many other things that make you feel the same way.

This thread about orgasmic feelings that aren't orgasms gives us a glimpse into it.

1. "Scratching your ankles right after taking off your socks. Also, rubbing your eyes after removing your hard contact lenses."

2. "I'm on Chemotherapy, and I recently went 50 days without keeping down solid food. The first time I digested unbuttered mashed potatoes with chicken broth, It felt like a non-stop 3 hour orgasm the entire way through."

3. "When you shave, exfoliate, and moisturize your legs, put on pajama shorts, and get into bed with freshly washed and dried sheets and blankets."

4. "The relief of pain: that final push to deliver the baby, or when my dislocated leg went back into the hip socket, omg."

5. "Taking off your bra or boots at the end of a long day. Curling up in bed, putting your feet up. A hot mug of cider on a cold day."

6. "Cracking your back. Especially when you get that DEEP crack that releases all pressure from your back."

7. "Picking your nose and scoring a booger that seems to be attached so deep in your head that it tickles that back of your brain. Better than an orgasm."

8. "Hugging my children deeply. Just holding them. They're older so it means more cause they tell me when they're done. But when they want a 20-second hug? Fucking heaven."



9. "Feeling just normal/ok after dealing with depression for many years due to divorce and other losses."

10. "Meditating, sometimes it’s a hit or miss but a feeling of weird, satisfying peace. Obviously not the sensation of orgasm but almost what orgasm does. Lol, I don't know how to explain."



11. "As someone who doesn't let a lot of people touch them, someone holding my hand. It's a different level of trust and comfort, that in itself is orgasmic without it being sexual."



12. "Honestly, I feel like I might end up alone on this but back rubs. If I'm in a relationship with somebody I have already been sleeping with regularly, and they look at me and ask "would you rather fuck me, or have me rub your back for the next 20 minutes?" Honestly, I'm probably choosing the backrub."



13." When the person you really like texts you something sweet, after you’ve convinced yourself that they aren’t really that into you."



14. "When the q-tip that you’re not supposed to use to clean your ears gets that spot just right and your brain blue screens like a 2005 Compaq pc with lime wire viruses."



15. "When you finish work, every last chore, the house is clean, you're fresh out of a hot shower, shaved, teeth brushed, no work tomorrow... and you slip into your bed with clean smooth sheets. And your cat moseys over to boop your nose with hers."



16. "When I was a kid, climbing a rope or pole would give me this weird tingle in my pelvis area that wasn’t quite like an orgasm but felt curious and enjoyable."



17. "When you eat the perfect level of dark chocolate (like 70%) during your period. Provided you like chocolate. It’s almost like I can feel the chocolate enter my bloodstream and it instantly makes my entire body tingle and relax. It tastes so much better than any other time."

