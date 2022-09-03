Although it's possible to forget the first time you saw porn, you'll never forget the first time you got caught doing so. That is for the very good reason that it is dreadfully embarrassing for anyone.

Most of the time, it is your parents who catch you in the act. The majority of us have experienced such circumstances, and those fortunate enough to have escaped detection are envied by the whole damn world.

Here are a few Reddit users who admitted what happened after their family members caught them watching porn.

1. "I lost all my privacy from my parents. I wasn't allowed to be on a computer without one of my parents sitting behind me and watching. My mom would periodically check my phone by going through all my pictures and text messages. It was a fucking drag knowing that none of your conversations will be private unless you specifically go out of your way to hide them."

Girl_You_Can_Train

2. "My dad caught me. He broke both my arms. Boy did that backfire on him."

Volfie

3. "My wife came home early and caught me. She walked up behind me and said, 'You think that's hot? I can do better than that.' And she did. It was one of the best episodes of sex I ever had."

nitestar95

4. "My parents bought me a Christian book on the dangers of porn and how it ruined this dude's life. Just made me think how the fuck was this guy wasting so much time on porn."

Lukedatree

5. "Dad was chill, like do it but don't get caught, but mom was furious. From that point, I wasn't that pure, innocent boy in front of my mom. Holy shit, bizarre nostalgia."

parad0x05

6. "I'm not sure what I was thinking, but I just remember going down that rabbit hole at 7 am and ending up at "hardcore gay porn" by the time my mother walked down the stairs and saw what I was doing. She didn’t immediately confront me, so I thought she didn’t know. It wasn’t until a week later that she sat me down and asked what I was doing if I actually knew what it was, and if I thought I was gay."

Alecmo1999

7. "I was like twelve. We just got satellite TV, and somehow I thought I wouldn't get caught ordering Asian Peaches on PPV. Needless to say, my super Christian parents grounded me for what seemed like forever. I also had to sit through several awkward long talks about sex and porn."

DarthCoitus

8. "I was like 13 and used Tumblr to find cool edits of shows and movies I liked. I ended up on someone’s porn Tumblr somehow and got yelled at a day or two later by my parents because apparently our WiFi router gave them access to my history and they monitored it."

codadollars

9. "My parents didn’t directly catch me. I was at a friend's house for a sleepover sometime in middle school. There were 3 of us. The host friend told us she found some porn on her step dads computer and wanted to show us. We watched 3 short videos together. A few days later the host friend's mom found the internet history and the host friend blamed it on me and the other girl saying we made her watch it. The mom called our parents and I was in so much shit for it."

mama_h55

10. "Well, I was watching porn on the computer... My dad walked in with groceries, as our computer was in the living room. He set the groceries down as I turned off the monitor. He looked me in the eye & said, "That better not be anything creepy." He made me turn the monitor back on and said "not bad kid, but don't let your mom catch ya." Then I had to help put up groceries with a boner. It was a bit awkward. He got me a laptop for Christmas that year."

GoBol69

11. "My mother completely freaked out and told me I was devilish. I was a preteen."

RefrigeratorLoose155

12. "My mom said, "It’s ok honey. I get horny too! " Talk about wanting to drop dead instantly."

[deleted]

13. "My dad caught me watching porn, and he slowly walked out of the room because of how awkward it was. He never talked about it after that. Only now he actually knocks before entering."

LeChiantDeService

14. "The way I was caught was super embarrassing. I drew my own porn when I was about 9 or 10. It was basically a handmade magazine with a bunch of papers stapled together, and I even created little dialogue boxes above the pictures. It did the job, so I was kind of proud. And then my sister found it and showed it to my dad. It was probably one of the most mortifying experiences of my life, but I look back and appreciate my resourcefulness and creativity."

Tdsktdsk

15. "My mom beat the shit out of me (because I was really young during that time)."

Hoho2332

