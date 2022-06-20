If you spend enough time on the Internet, you're bound to come across a range of strange job vacancies. This job, on the other hand, will make you wonder if such a thing actually exists. Recently, a company advertised a new post for a peculiar position that allows you to literally get paid to watch porn.

Bedbible is willing to pay one lucky person $20 (about (₹1,500) per hour to 'watch internet pornographic films' and collect statistics on themes like sex duration, number of orgasms, sex positions, etc. And now, according to the New York Post, a 22-year-old woman from Scotland has been paid by a website company to do nothing but view porn for study in exchange for a large sum of money.

Rebecca Dickson, a Greenock native, was chosen as Bedbible's Head of Porn Research out of 90,000 candidates. She is currently making nearly three times the US federal minimum wage.

'I saw it and thought that was just the ideal job, who wouldn't want to get paid to watch porn? I'm honestly shocked that I was picked for the job as I'm from a small town where not much happens, so it's a great opportunity and I'm glad to be a part of the project,'' she stated, during an interview with Wales Online.

Reportedly, Rebecca's first task was to watch Pornhub's top 100 films and take notes on things like duration and sex positions. She even described the job as "perfect" for her and believes she is the right match for the position.

It’s the perfect job for me. I’m a very out-there person, very open-minded. I don’t mind trying something new.

Since the post was remote, anyone from all over the world was eligible to apply. The only requirement was that the applicant is at least 21 years old.