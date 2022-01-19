If school teachers realised that their students, in near future, would be unable comprehend the meaning of a simple two-letter word 'NO' then majority of the people would be primary school dropouts.

It's alarming to learn that women have to 'pretend' or 'lie' to their partners to flinch away from engaging into sexual activities simply because a 'no' doesn't sound like a justification. The problem is fundamental, why in the world does a woman need to justify what she feels? But sadly, these are the most common excuses they give to avoid having sex with their partners.

1. "I just took a shower." JackoffSmirnof

2. "I pretended I had a vaginal infection and was using a suppository." - Meenu

3. "Kids are asleep and don't want to wake them." ElevenDegrees

4. "I have lied that it hurts when it didn't. Men stop at the idea of pain because that ruins the fun for them too." - Anonymous

5. "Not exactly sex but I've left a guy's house by lying that my sister is calling or even made them leave my house using the same lie." - Srishti Magan

6. "One of the biggest excuses I have used is that my period cramps are killing me, so I can't do this." - Srishti Singh

7. "The neighbours will hear and I don't want you to have to lower your voice" Anonymous

8. "I don't do it in the morning because I want to eat first." Sadone22

9. "I don't want to go to bed yet. Let's watch another episode." AnotherStupidName

10. "I ate too much and feel bloated." sadandconfusedagain

No isn't a word, it's a whole statement and it's about time we know it.