There's no wrong way to have sex, until you have got the basics right. However, what you do right after a good sex session is equally important. In a thread, people reveal the worst things to do right after having sex and you need to write these down.

Read on.

1. "Roll over and say "don't be here when I wake up." -AngryBuddha01

2. "Tell her that she needs to get tested for an STD." -i_look_good_in_black

3. "Make your girlfriend sleep on the floor because, quote, "I'm used to having my whole bed to myself." -Infamous_Juice712

4. "Call your parents on speakerphone, in less than one minute after finishing. My ex did that and I still dated him for years." -_jamesbaxter

5. "Ask, "what's your name, again?" -Vicky-Momm

6. "Not go for a wee." -Existing-Seat5962

7. "Get up, get dressed and walk away from your partner carrying on with your day as if it was just a transaction. Best way to kill the desire for more sex in the future." -GSG_2022

8. "Vomit." -ianmoone1102

9. "Wipe yourself on the drapes, blankets or their towels." -markovianprocess

10. "Videotaping during sex and then watching it back right afterwards to show your partner how they can improve their form." -Rare_Independent_789

11. "Say, "I've had better." -majesticalexis

12. "Telling her your wife would be here any minute." -moooosewala

Which of these are the worst things to do right after sex?