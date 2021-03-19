Somewhere around the 16th over of India's 4th T20I against England, Virat Kohli walked off the field because of an injury. At the time, there were some speculations but they were cleared by the captain himself.

Anyway, that led to the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team to step in and take charge. Rohit Sharma came in when England needed 46 runs in 24 balls, with Ben Stokes on the crease at 46.

Rohit Sharma is the stand-in captain as Kohli goes off the field. — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 18, 2021

Of all people, you won't want Ben Stokes on the crease at 46, we know that, but thanks to Rohit's amazing captaincy, India snatched the match from the visitors, leveling the series 2-2.

This makes the last T20I very exciting but that's for later. Right now, we are celebrating Rohit and there are calls to make him the skipper in the shortest format of the game.

Which doesn't come as a surprise, given his excellent IPL record.

England needed 46 off 24 balls when Rohit Sharma took charge, with Ben Stokes unbeaten on 46.



India picked up four wickets and conceded 37 runs in the next four overs.



Superb leadership 👏#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/libyUHTfSz — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 18, 2021

Great captaincy from Virat ... !! Allowing @ImRo45 to get involved & clearly his tactics work ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 18, 2021

Rohit Sharma for T20 captaincy! 🙏🏻 — Venkat Parthasarathy (@Venkrek) March 18, 2021

Rohit Sharma as India's T20I captain:



19 games

15 wins

4 defeats



The fourth #INDvENG T20I isn't included, since Virat Kohli was India's skipper today.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/9C7B6zLbY4 — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 18, 2021

Will say this again. Give this team to Rohit Sharma and he'll give you world cups. @BCCI — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) March 18, 2021

It seems unlikely that the BCCI will give the charge to Rohit since Virat, to his credit, is not necessarily doing badly. And that seems to be enough for now.



But what if...

My man of the match: Virat Kohli for giving up captaincy to Rohit Sharma at the tense death! #INDvsENG — Mohamed Zeeshan (@ZeeMohamed_) March 18, 2021

Rohit Sharma captaincy in the last 4 overs won India the match.. #INDvsENG — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 18, 2021

When Rohit Sharma takes over the captaincy, he makes things happen. What a champion leader! ❤ #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/RjmrBStb8p — Manish (@iHitman55) March 18, 2021

Team defending the Total, other Captains struggling to manage bowlers with dew around in this series



Rohit Sharma does it easily, just another day for him in the office 🇮🇳🙌 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/g05idyuFgp — Saish 💫 (@CricketSaish45) March 18, 2021

