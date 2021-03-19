Somewhere around the 16th over of India's 4th T20I against England, Virat Kohli walked off the field because of an injury. At the time, there were some speculations but they were cleared by the captain himself. 

Anyway, that led to the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team to step in and take charge. Rohit Sharma came in when England needed 46 runs in 24 balls, with Ben Stokes on the crease at 46. 

Of all people, you won't want Ben Stokes on the crease at 46, we know that, but thanks to Rohit's amazing captaincy, India snatched the match from the visitors, leveling the series 2-2. 

This makes the last T20I very exciting but that's for later. Right now, we are celebrating Rohit and there are calls to make him the skipper in the shortest format of the game. 

Which doesn't come as a surprise, given his excellent IPL record.

It seems unlikely that the BCCI will give the charge to Rohit since Virat, to his credit, is not necessarily doing badly. And that seems to be enough for now.

But what if...

