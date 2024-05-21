It was early Sunday when a 17-and-a-half-year-old ‘minor’ boy driving a Porsche rammed the vehicle into a moving motorcycle, killing two engineers, in the Yerwada area in Pune. As the news broke in the media, it was noted that the driver was the son of a Pune realtor driving a Porsche without a number plate.

The minor was arrested but granted bail within 15 hours because, and it was reported, that the crime wasn’t serious enough to deny bail. Among other bail conditions, he’s been asked to write a serious essay on ‘The Effects Of Road Accidents & Their Solution’. So, we thought – why even bother? So what if videos of him drinking at the bar have emerged online? So what if he was rashly driving under the influence? So what if he was still 4 months away from becoming an adult? How does anything matter when his medical reports are negative, or when he’s still a minor?

Because we really sympathize with the minor’s situation and the anguish he must be in, we wrote the essay on his behalf since it looks like this case is being dealt with in all seriousness. Here you go…

The 17-year-old son of a prominent builder from Pune took the lives of two IT people by driving a Porsche taycan car worth Rs 4 crore.



The court grants bail to the accused within a few hours and asks him to write an essay on the accident.



The Indian Judiciary system applies…

…

Road accidents are a pressing issue that affects societies worldwide. The consequences of these accidents extend beyond mere vehicular damage. Here are 7 major effects of road accidents and their probable solutions –

1. Loss of Porsche

Can you imagine the emotional baggage of losing a Porsche? A PORSCHE? A car is a man’s baby. So what if I’m only 17-and-a-half? I am a man for all intents and purposes, except when I drink and drive. Bars are responsible for handing our drink to minors. And I shall have the best of both worlds, you see. For this crushing problem alone, there’s only one solution – make wider roads and ban all other inferior vehicles, like bikes. They don’t deserve to be in the same space as me.

2. Family stress

I am the son of a builder. For an accident that the court itself claimed was ‘not serious enough‘, my family had to go through immense emotional turmoil. How’s that fair? There should exist a set system in place that divides important and unimportant cases and spares families the stress of taking rounds to the police station just to get bail within some hours.

3. Loss of goodwill to family’s business

I have to reiterate that my father is a builder. And a pretty big one at that. Those police station trips has an impact of unimaginable magnitude on our family business. To end this inconvenience, all unrequired police stations visit summons must be discarded at all costs. We have much better things to do in life.

4. Anguish of the accused

I am the real sufferer here. The anguish the whole affair has caused me knows no boundaries. I was in that accident too. Instead of making my life easier, I am being denied alcohol, my only source to escape this nuisance. The one thing that can relieve me. Instead, now I have to seek rehabilitation, work with the traffic police, and undergo a psychiatric evaluation. And FYI, my reports are negative. Even then, I have to visit a de-addiction center. Can you imagine the waste of time? The only solution here is to take my money and let me drink. I will be an adult soon anyway.

5. Ruining my college life

I think about the world and men like me. Such cases cause irreparable damage to one’s career. And if it weren’t for my dad’s wealth, my career would have been doomed too. I am just lucky that my dad can afford a ticket to an Ivy League college for me anytime he wants. But not everyone can do that. So, for minors like me, all accidents – big or minor – must be ignored. Mistakes happen all the time. Get over it.

6. My relationships

Would my friends want to talk to me after this? Do you think anybody would want to date the 17-year-old dude who was arrested for 15 hours? This is serious. The case wasn’t. The only solution to solve this is to not arrest minors. We don’t deserve this at such early stages of our lives.

7. Getting a job

My career would have gone down the drain if it weren’t for my dad. Yes, the fact that he’s an ultra-rich man is a different side of the story altogether. But not all men are born with the privilege. And I care. The only resolution for this and all the other problems I’ve mentioned above is the same – if the crime’s not serious enough, let us be.

…

There you go. We did the job. Where the cost of two deaths is a 300-word essay, we actually went above and beyond and wrote 500+ words. This is serious.