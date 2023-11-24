Consent is the most important thing to consider in relationships, especially sexually. But sometimes we consent to things and realise, much later that, whatever we consented to isn’t something we really want to indulge in. Well on that note, we’ve curated people’s experiences around consenting to certain things during sex, but realising later that they regretted it. The responses have been found in a Reddit thread started by an account named u/llNormalGuyll. here, take a look for yourself:

1. "I was 21 and didn't know what a haemorrhoid was exactly but I knew I'd been having a pain in my ass for a week or so. Anyway, I was having sex with a girl who was my age, but sexually was way more advanced. We had talked about and done anal (on her) and we had talked about me getting a finger for a while, but I was apprehensive. One evening, she decided to surprise me and stuck a finger in my ass. Let me tell you, I HOWLED in pain." – Randomhero4200

2. "Getting peed on. The dude had barely drank water too… I want to erase this from my memory." – Able-Hamster3457

3. "Getting into a sexual relationship with my former therapist. That was rough, in hindsight." – Kosmopolite

4. "Having sex on video. I agreed and thought it was pretty hot at the time, but now it's constantly in the back of my mind that it's out there somewhere." – MaddiePitful03·

5. "Spite sex outside of a park at 3 AM with a guy I went to HS with. I was 21, horny, and desperate since the person I was seeing wouldn't have sex with me (we weren't exclusive and I was stupid). I didn't want him in my house with all of my roommates, so I told him he could pick me up. He had to move stuff around his messy car, and right off the bat of him hittin' it from the back, he asked 'Why don't we date' I was like 'Now is really not the time to ask this question.' He kept asking me to do a split on the dick, and I said no because WE ARE IN THE BACK OF HIS DODGE CHARGER. At one point my face was in the side panel of the door and he told me to squirt for him?" – CorgiSufficient5453·

6. "Gay sex. Turns out, I'm not gay." – kingmoobot

7. "Just about every time I stayed up late watching porn and jerking off, instead of going to bed like a responsible person." – _Zorcher_

8. "Threesome with an insecure partner and their best friend." – singlemaltslick

9. "I pursued and willingly hooked up with a college professor after I finished his class. I am a college professor now and cringe every time I think about it. I would never do that with a student." – blahgraves·

10. "Stuntcocking (I guess you'd say being a bull) for random internet couples. People see you as a dildo. They don't give you time to get comfortable, they don't communicate well, and you find yourself in situations like a dude who secretly wants to touch dicks wanting you to DVP his wife, which is logistically impossible due to his weight and micropenis." – Critical-Carrot-9131

11. "I once had pity sex with a girl. The date wasn't going well, I was just gonna call it off, and she was like 'I was really hoping to have sex, can we just do it before I go?' Led to a RAGING yeast infection. I gagged going down on her. But I put on a condom and pushed through it. I regretted it of course." – Morpheus_MD

12. "Having sex on the main stage of a strip club in front of 20-something people, I was 19 at the time, was dared by my friends and that was only my second time having sex. There's a saying that goes 'Do only those things you can speak of with honor' and that is something I always regret, feel absolutely ashamed and disgusted just thinking about it." – Plant_Papii

13. "A gang bang. You just feel dirty afterwards." – Telrom_

No judgement whatsoever. We're just happy that these people realised pretty quickly what they're uncomfortable with.